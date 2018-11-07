How the royals have changed in ten years – see their transformation

The Queen and her family have celebrated many milestones over the past ten years. Spectacular weddings, royal babies, significant anniversaries – they, and royal fans, have witnessed it all. This picture was taken ten years ago in November 2007, when Her Majesty and Prince Philip marked 60 years of marriage, their diamond wedding anniversary. Their eldest son Prince Charles hosted a black-tie dinner at his home, Clarence House, in London, attended by members of the royal family.

At the time, Prince William had recently rekindled his relationship with his now-wife Kate. The couple, who met at university, had briefly split for a couple of months in April 2007, but by June the lovebirds were back together. Prince Harry, who is now engaged to Meghan Markle, was going strong with his girlfriend of the time, Chelsy Davy.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex were expecting their son, James, who was born one month after this event.

Click through to see how the royals have changed over ten years…

princess-eugenie

Princess Eugenie

About ten years ago, Princess Eugenie was finishing school at Marlborough College, the same boarding school that the Duchess of Cambridge attended. She took a gap year before starting university at Newcastle, where she read art history, English literature and politics. It was there that Eugenie met her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, who she married in October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor. 

In 2013, Eugenie moved to New York for one year to work as a benefit auctions manager at Paddle8. She moved back to London where she currently works for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery as an associate director.

the-queen

The Queen

Over the past ten years, Her Majesty has celebrated a range of milestones. She marked 60 years on the throne in 2012 with her Diamond Jubilee and in 2015, she became the nation's longest reigning monarch; the record was previously held by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and 216 days until her death in 1901.

The Queen also celebrated her milestone 90th birthday in 2016, and in 2017, she and Prince Philip reached their platinum wedding anniversary, becoming the first British royal couple to mark 70 years of marriage.

prince-philip

Prince Philip

Millions around the world recognise the Prince as the steadfast consort who is always at his wife's side, at engagements, walkabouts and on royal tours. The Duke, 96, has been patron, president or member of over 780 organisations but in May, after 65 years of service, the palace announced that he would retire.

Philip carried out his last engagement in August, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, and three months later, he and the Queen celebrated their remarkable 70th wedding anniversary. The Queen has previously said: "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years."

prince-william

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge is, arguably, one of the royals who has experienced the most change in the past ten years. Since 2007, William has been presented with his RAF wings, worked as a search and rescue pilot for the army, and become an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity.

In his personal life, William settled down and married his long-term girlfriend Kate in 2011, and the couple have since welcomed two adorable children – Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three. William and Kate welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

Now living in Kensington Palace, having moved from Anglesey to Norfolk and back to London, William is taking on more royal duties on behalf of his grandmother, the Queen.

kate-middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate's life has changed dramatically since 2007. Back then, she was a royal girlfriend who worked as an accessory buyer at Jigsaw, following a stint working for the Middletons' family business, Party Pieces.

In November 2010, she and William announced their engagement, followed by a spectacular royal wedding in April 2011. Kate, who became known as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge upon her marriage, gave birth to the couple's first child, Prince George, in July 2013, followed by their daughter Princess Charlotte in May 2015. Kate's third baby, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018.

princess-beatrice

Princess Beatrice

Back in 2007, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter was Head Girl at St George's School in Ascot. The following year in September 2008, she finished school and started university at Goldsmith College, studying History and History of Ideas.

Since her graduation, Beatrice has held a number of positions, including working for an IT firm in New York, and working as a patron of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Beatrice became the first member of the royal family to complete the London Marathon in April 2010, and also the first to appear in a non-documentary film when she was an extra in The Young Victoria.

prince-charles

Prince Charles

Over the years, Prince Charles has stepped up for the Queen and gradually carried out more and more engagements on her behalf. In the past decade, Charles has visited India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Australia and Malta as well as Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo among other countries.

Joined by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, who he married in 2005, the future King works to protect and promote the country's traditions and virtues. Charles is a keen environmentalist and in 2017, he authored a Ladybird book on climate change. The royal also became a grandfather for the first time in 2013, when Prince George was born. In 2018, he became a granddad for the third time with the arrival of Prince Louis, while a fourth is due in 2018 after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their happy baby news in October. 

duchess-cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall

With her husband Prince Charles, Camilla works tirelessly to represent the royal family. Since her marriage to the Prince in 2005, the Duchess has undertaken more than 830 engagements in the UK and overseas, made official visits to 45 countries and has taken part in ten incoming state visits.

She celebrated her milestone 70th birthday in July 2017, by releasing a beautiful photo with her husband Charles, which was taken at Clarence House by Mario Testino. Most recently, Camilla has joined Charles on a tour of The Gambia, Nigeria and Ghana. Camilla impressed with her dance moves during their final evening in Ghana, where she hit the dance floor with the President and First Lady. 

sophie-wessex

Sophie Wessex

Back in 2007, the Countess of Wessex was pregnant with her and Prince Edward's second child, James. The couple also have a daughter, 14-year-old Lady Louise Windsor. Sophie often joins her husband in carrying out official duties; the Earl and Countess visited troops in Afghanistan in 2011, and also visited the Caribbean in 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee.

zara-phillips

Mike and Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall and Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips announced their engagement in December 2010, one month after Prince William and Kate. The couple married in July 2011, three months after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Zara gave birth to their daughter Mia in January 2014, and chose to share the first photos of their gorgeous girl with HELLO! magazine. In 2018, the happy couple revealed the birth of their second daughter, Lena Elizabeth. Little Mia had a starring role in October at her cousin Princess Eugenie's royal wedding, where she acted as bridesmaid along with cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips. 

peter-phillips

Autumn and Peter Phillips

2007 was an exciting year for the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips. He announced his engagement to Canadian-born Autumn in July, and the couple married in May 2008 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Their first child, and the Queen's first great-grandchild, Savannah, was born in December 2010, followed by their second daughter Isla in March 2012. Their daughters paid big roles in Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October where they acted as bridesmaids along with their cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Savannah in particular has showcased her cheeky side during public appearances, memorably putting her hand over George's mouth and pulling faces during Trooping the Colour. 

meghan-markle

Meghan Markle

Having married Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan Markle - now the Duchess of Sussex - has effortlessly transformed into a senior member of the royal family. Most recently, the former actress revealed the news of her pregnancy just before embarking on her first royal tour abroad. Ten years ago, the actress had starred in shows including CSI: NY and General Hospital, but it was in 2011 that she got her big break playing Rachel Zane on Suits. The Los Angeles-born beauty has starred in over 100 episodes of the American legal drama, but quit acting when she got engaged to Prince Harry.

Meghan wiped her slate clean, closing down her lifestyle website The Tig and ending her endorsement deals and charity partnerships. She now focuses on her royal duties as the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. In September, she stepped out for her first solo project with her mum Doria Ragland and Harry by her side, as she celebrated the cookbook, Together Our Community Cookbook, which featured recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

prince-harry-change

Prince Harry

Back in 2007, a 23-year-old Prince Harry was preparing to go on tour in Afghanistan. Harry, who holds the rank of captain in the British Armed Forces, was deployed to the war zone at the start of 2008 and again in 2012.

He left the army in 2015 after ten years of service but continued to support his fellow servicemen and women by launching the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style tournament for wounded and injured personnel. Harry's Games have proved hugely successful and in 2017, at the Toronto event, he made his first appearance with his now wife Meghan Markle, who he married in May 2018. 

Following their royal wedding, Harry and Meghan delighted fans after revealing the happy news that they are expecting their first child together. Their baby will be born in spring 2018. 

