The Queen and her family have celebrated many milestones over the past ten years. Spectacular weddings, royal babies, significant anniversaries – they, and royal fans, have witnessed it all. This picture was taken ten years ago in November 2007, when Her Majesty and Prince Philip marked 60 years of marriage, their diamond wedding anniversary. Their eldest son Prince Charles hosted a black-tie dinner at his home, Clarence House, in London, attended by members of the royal family.
At the time, Prince William had recently rekindled his relationship with his now-wife Kate. The couple, who met at university, had briefly split for a couple of months in April 2007, but by June the lovebirds were back together. Prince Harry, who is now engaged to Meghan Markle, was going strong with his girlfriend of the time, Chelsy Davy.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex were expecting their son, James, who was born one month after this event.
Click through to see how the royals have changed over ten years…