Photos: Over 70 years of British Royals attending Remembrance Sunday services

...
Photo: © Getty Images

As the British royal family step out to mark Remembrance Sunday on 11 November 2018, HELLO! Online takes a look back at previous services the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry  Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have attended.

This year, Meghan Markle will attend her first service as Duchess of Cambridge with husband Harry, while Prince Philip will miss the service for the first time after retiring from public engagements in 2017. 

This year is particuarly significant as it marks 100 years since the end of the First World War. Prior to the Sunday service, the royals are also attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. 

From the UK to South Africa, Australia and Canada, these photos show the royals paying their respects to the fallen around the world for the last seven decades. 

1945: Before she was queen, Princess Elizabeth at The Cenotaph in Whitehall shortly after the Second World War ended.

Photo: © Getty Images

1954: Queen Elizabeth and her husband in the Australian capital of Canberra.

Photo: © Getty Images

1988: Princess Diana marks Armistice Day in France.

Photo: © Getty Images

1999: The Queen in Durban, South Africa.

Photo: © Getty Images

1999: Britain's monarch in South Africa.

Photo: © Getty Images

2004: Prince William.

Photo: © Getty Images

2005: Prince Charles and Camilla in Washington DC, USA.

Photo: © Getty Images

2006: The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and The Duke of Kent in London.

Photo: © Getty Images

2007: The Princess Royal and The Queen in London.

Photo: © Getty Images

2008: Queen Elizabeth lays a wreath at The Cenotaph.

Photo: © Getty Images

2006: The Queen at the New Zealand Memorial in Hyde Park.

Photo: © Getty Images

2008: Prince Charles lays a wreath at The Cenotaph.

Photo: © Getty Images

2009: The heir to the throne in Canada.

Photo: © Getty Images

2009: Prince Harry in London.

Photo: © Getty Images

2011: The Queen in Canberra, Australia.

Photo: © Getty Images

2011: The Queen in Australia.

Photo: © Getty Images

2011: While the Queen was in Australia Prince Charles and Camilla represented the British royals in London.

Photo: © Getty Images

2010: Prince William just days before announcing his engagement to Kate Middleton.

Photo: © Getty Images

2012: The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in Canberra.

Photo: © Getty Images

2011: The Duchess of Cambridge.

Photo: © Getty Images

2011: The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Countess of Wessex.

Photo: © Getty Images

2011: The Countess of Wessex and The Duchess of Cambridge observing proceedings in London.

Photo: © Getty Images

2012: Prince William at Whitehall.

Photo: © PA

2013: Princess Anne, Prince William and Prince Philip walk together at the Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

Photo: © PA

2015: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands join the Duchess of Cambridge and Countess Sophie of Wessex at the Commomoration of the World War ll at the Cenotaph. 

Photo: © PA

2016: Prince Harry with Prince William and Prince Anrew at the Cenotaph memorial service

Photo: © PA

2017: Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh observe from a balcony during the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall. This was the last service Prince Philip will attend.

