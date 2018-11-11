Duchesses Kate and Meghan join The Queen for Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph

...
Photo: © Rex

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen to honour the nations' war heroes on Sunday. The royal family gathered at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall for the Remembrance Day Service. As he did the previous year, Prince Charles led the country in paying tribute to those killed in battle, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother the Queen. The service had added significance as it is 100 years since the end of the First World War. The Monarch watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

The service was also attended by Princes William and Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of York. An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties, and other floral tributes were left by members of the royal family, and Government figures. For the first time, a German leader placed a wreath at the Cenotaph with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier performing the duty on behalf of his country.

After the service, 10,000 people, chosen by ballot, paid their respects to those who served in the First World War by taking part in the Nation's Thank You procession past the Cenotaph. Church bells rang out during the day as they did at the end of the First World War. The Princess Royal shall take the Salute at the March Past of Veteran Organisations on Horse Guards Parade following the service and Prince Charles will go on to a Service at the Guards’ Chapel to lay a wreath.

On Sunday evening, the royal family will attend a special service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

Photo: © Rex

Meghan Markle stood on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.as she watched the Remembrance Day service in Whitehall on Sunday 11 November. This was the mother-to-be's first time at the annual ceremony as a member of the royal family, following her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Photo: © Rex

The Duchess of Cambridge paid her respects as she stood on the balcony of the the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building on Sunday 11 November at the annual Remembrance Day service. Kate was joined this year by her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, as well as the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Photo: © Getty Images

On Sunday, Prince Charles led the country in paying tribute to those killed in battle, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother the Queen, who watched on from the balcony, where she was joined by the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry joined their uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph. The brothers were watched by their wives, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, who were joined on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building by the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prime Minister Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn were also present at the ceremony, which marked 100 years since the end of the First World War. They both lay wreaths at the sombre service on Sunday 11 November.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Middleton looked sombre at the Remembrance Day service, which marked 100 years since the end of the first world war. In the evening, the Duchess wlll join Prince William and the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey for a special service to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle was stood on the balcony next to German President's wife Elke Büdenbender, while Kate Middleton joined the Queen and Camilla Parker-Bowles. The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Germany, marking the first time that a representative from the country has joined the UK's Remebrance Day service. 

Photo: © Rex

Last year, Sophie Wessex stood with Kate Middleton and Princess Alexandra on the balcony, but this year she was joined by Princess Anne's husband, Tim Laurence.

