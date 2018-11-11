The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty The Queen to honour the nations' war heroes on Sunday. The royal family gathered at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall for the Remembrance Day Service. As he did the previous year, Prince Charles led the country in paying tribute to those killed in battle, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother the Queen. The service had added significance as it is 100 years since the end of the First World War. The Monarch watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.
The service was also attended by Princes William and Harry, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of York. An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh, who has retired from public duties, and other floral tributes were left by members of the royal family, and Government figures. For the first time, a German leader placed a wreath at the Cenotaph with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier performing the duty on behalf of his country.
After the service, 10,000 people, chosen by ballot, paid their respects to those who served in the First World War by taking part in the Nation's Thank You procession past the Cenotaph. Church bells rang out during the day as they did at the end of the First World War. The Princess Royal shall take the Salute at the March Past of Veteran Organisations on Horse Guards Parade following the service and Prince Charles will go on to a Service at the Guards’ Chapel to lay a wreath.
On Sunday evening, the royal family will attend a special service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Armistice.