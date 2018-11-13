7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Charles mingles with the likes of Cheryl and Kylie Minogue for 70th birthday gala - see the photos

...
Prince Charles mingles with the likes of Cheryl and Kylie Minogue for 70th birthday gala - see the photos
You're reading

Prince Charles mingles with the likes of Cheryl and Kylie Minogue for 70th birthday gala - see the photos

1/7
Next

Michelle Obama reveals why she really hugged the Queen – and we can all relate
sandy-toksvig
Photo: © PA

Prince Charles may not officially be celebrating his milestone 70th birthday until Wednesday, but he's certainly enjoyed plenty of celebrations in the run-up to the big day! Recently released pictures show the Prince of Wales at ITV's We Are Most Amused And Amazed gala in tribute to him, which will air on Tuesday evening at 8.00pm. The variety performance was filmed earlier this month, and saw Charles meet and watch performances from the likes of Bill Bailey, Rowan Atkinson, Sandi Toksvig, Kylie Minogue and Cheryl, with video appearances from Hollywood stars Whoopi Goldberg and Dame Judi Dench.

Charles was celebrated and even lampooned by some of the nation's best-loved comics and actors - including children's favourite puppet Sooty – who appeared alongside Charles in a series of mocked-up pictures during the London Palladium show. The Prince showed no hard feelings at the end of the night, however, shaking Sooty's paw! Scroll down to see all the best pictures from the party…

camilla-outfit
Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Cornwall of course accompanied her husband to the star-studded event, stepping from the car in a gorgeous purple midi dress. She teamed it with pointed pumps, a black clutch bag and a pretty black shawl over her shoulder. 

charles-camilla-on-stage
Photo: © PA

The royal couple even stepped on stage at the end of the evening, to a big round of applause from the audience. The likes of Alexander Armstrong, Bill Bailey and Sandi Toksvig join them. The shot also shows a full-length view of Camilla's pretty dress, which features a ruffled skirt.

charles-sooty-sweep
Photo: © PA

Charles seemed very excited to meet puppets Sooty and Sweep, despite their poking fun of him during the show. After trying to peer into the box below the two puppets, Charles asked Downton Abbey's Jim Carter if there was anyone inside. The actor replied: "Nobody, it's Sooty and Sweep, can't give away the secrets you know!"

camilla-sooty-sweep
Photo: © PA

Camilla was equally as thrilled! She reportedly said: "They're my all-time favourite," when she saw the cute characters.

charles-kylie-minogue
Photo: © PA

Kylie Minogue was over the moon to shake hands with the Prince - looking stunning in a neutral draped gown. 

cheryl-charles
Photo: © PA

Prince Charles greets Cheryl, who has been a long-time supporter of the Prince's Trust. The singer looked striking in a dramatic asymmetric red dress featuring a daring thigh-high split - which is by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries