Photo: © Getty Images

It was an exciting start to the week for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday as they stepped out for the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium. The annual event marked Meghan's first, and as ever she looked confident and relaxed throughout the evening, as they enjoyed performances from Take That and the cast of Hamilton, as well as George Ezra and Rick Astley. It was an extra-special night for Harry and his pregnant wife, who marked their six-month wedding anniversary too. The happy couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May, and have had a whirlwind few months, seeing them undertake their first royal tour to Australia, and announce the happy news of their first baby.

Every year, the Royal Variety Show – which raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is a patron – invite a senior member of the royal family. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended. Take a look through the best photos of the night….

meghan-markle-gift
Photo: © Rex

Meghan Markle received a thoughtful baby gift from mother and daughter Jo Wiggins, 43, and Lucy Robertson, seven, who handed her a greeting card and teddy bear decorated with what Jo called a "gender neutral" yellow ribbon. She said: "I said congratulations and she thanked us,. She's beautiful and has a lovely little bump."

meghan-markle-bump-close-up
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan looked stunning with her hair tied up in its trademark up-do, and opted for her natural makeup look, accessorising her outfit with diamond earrings, a black clutch and co-ordinating heels. 

meghan-markle-variety-show-bump
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle revealed that she was expecting her first baby last month at the start of the royal tour to Australia, and her tiny bump could be seen in her stunning Safiyaa top, which she teamed with a floor-length black skirt. 

meghan-markle-greets-fans-outside
Photo: © Getty Images

As ever, Meghan showed that she was a natural with the many royal fans who stood outside the London Palladium hoping to catch a glimpse of her and Prince Harry on Monday evening. The former actress took time to say hello before heading inside for a night of entertainment at her first ever Royal Variety Performance. 

meghan-markle-receiving-flowers-variety
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess was given a winter posy by seven-year-old Darcie-Rae Moyse from Crowthorne, Berkshire - resplendent in a tiara - containing viburnum, daphne,’seed heads, golden grasses, Westminster Abbey roses, narcissus, white thistle and autumn beech.

meghan-markle-talking-to-take-that
Photo: © Getty Images

This was Meghan's first Royal Variety Performance. It dates back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a 'Royal Command Performance' at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes' Benevolent Fund.

meghan-markle-and-take-that
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle got on famously with Take That inside the London Palladium, who were one of the many entertanment acts for the evening. They were joined by other well-known musicians including George Ezra, Andrea and Matteo Bocelli and the cast of Hamilton. 

prince-harry-hamilton-cast
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to watch Hamilton earlier in the year, and were delighted to spend time chatting to the cast of the popular musical inside the London Palladium on Monday night, ahead of their performance at this year's Royal Variety Show. 

meghan-markle-god-save-the-queen
Photo: © Rex

Ahead of their evening's entertainment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood up to sing God Save the Queen inside the London Palladium. Host Greg Davies soon had them laughing after making a joke about his nan hoping to marry Harry before Meghan did. 

meghan-markle-laughing-variety
Photo: © Rex

Host Greg Davies spoke about some of the funny remarks from his mum, Pat, 78, about the royal family. Meghan was seen laughing as he recalled how his mum didn't have a chance when saying: "All of us single ladies were a bit disappointed when he (Harry) got taken."

