25 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Highlights of Kate Middleton's seven years as a royal

...
Highlights of Kate Middleton's seven years as a royal
You're reading

Highlights of Kate Middleton's seven years as a royal

1/25
Next

Sarah Ferguson reveals who really invited her to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

From royal tours to state banquets to the birth of her three children, the Duchess of Cambridge has had a very eventful royal career so far. Kate officially joined the Firm in April 2011 after marrying Prince William at Westminster Abbey. Let's take a closer look at her first seven years of royal life, starting with…

First official duty as a married woman: May 2011

Just one month after their wedding and returning from their honeymoon in the Seychelles, Prince William and Kate carried out their first joint engagement as a married couple.

The Duke and Duchess gave Barack and Michelle Obama a warm welcome at Buckingham Palace and spent 20 minutes – twice as long as scheduled – speaking to their guests.

Although the 44th President of the United States and the First Lady weren't present at the royal wedding, they chatted about how much the people of the US loved watching William and Kate tie the knot at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Kate's first tour in Canada and the US
Photo: © Getty Images

First overseas tour: July 2011

Kate and William clearly had their time of their lives during their first ever overseas tour in July 2011, just three months after their wedding. The pair spent 12 days in the US and Canada, and couldn't help but giggle in their matching cowboy hats as they watched a rodeo demonstration billed "The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth" on the last day of their tour in Calgary, Canada.

The couple watched as a succession of cowboys rode bucking bulls in front of them. "Oh my God! Oh my!" said Kate, biting her lip, as Scott Schniffer, 31, a former Canadian champion, stayed on for eight seconds before being thrown. Watching a five-year-old boy take part in the children's version, by riding on a mutton, Kate exclaimed: "He's so cute! So young, so brave!"

Kate's first ever solo engagement for 'In Kind Direct' charity
Photo: © Getty Images

First solo engagement: October 2011

The Duchess made her first ever solo engagement when Prince Charles had to pull out of a charity dinner for In Kind Direct in October 2011. Kate looked calm and collected as she greeted visitors at the Clarence House reception in a beautiful pale green gown. A palace aide said at the time: ''The Duchess had a little bit of time beforehand to prepare for the engagement it all went very well. She was so pleased that her first solo engagement was for the Prince of Wales, who has shown her so much support over the years.''

The chief executive of In Kind Direct Robin Boles spoke about the new royal's presence at the event, saying: "We were delighted that the Duchess was able to step in at such short notice after our founder was unexpectedly called away. The Duchess hosted a very special evening with absolute professionalism and charm."

Photo: © Getty Images

First overseas engagement: November 2011

Kate joined Prince William on her first joint humanitarian mission to Denmark in late 2011. Wearing an L.K. Bennett coat, knee high black boots while sporting her signature bouncy waves, the Duchess looked relaxed and content as she greeted Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary.

During their time there, the couple visited a Unicef famine relief depot and toured a British Airways Boeing 747 carrying emergency medical supplies.

Photo: © Getty Images

First Christmas as a royal: December 2011

For her first Christmas as a royal, Kate joined Prince William, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Zara Tindall and Princess Margaret's son, Viscount Linley at Sandringham.

The group attended a Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church and several hundred well-wishers came out on the morning of the 25th to catch a glimpse of the Duchess, who smiled as she entered the church with her husband and Prince Harry.

Kate's first ever public speech at The Treehouse Children's Hospice
Photo: © Getty Images

First public speech: March 2012

In March 2012, Kate carried out an engagement at The Treehouse Children's Hospice in Ipswich, England, for which she is patron. The expectant hush that descended over the children's hospice preceded a monumental royal moment – the Duchess of Cambridge's first public address. Slightly nervous but intently focused, Kate began a new chapter of her career with words several weeks in the writing, which she penned herself.

"First of all, I'd like to say thank you. Thank you for not only accepting me as your patron, but for inviting me here today," she said. "You've all made me feel so welcome and I feel hugely honoured to be here to see this wonderful centre. I'm only sorry William can't be here today, he would love it here… through teamwork so much can be achieved. What you have achieved here is extraordinary."

Stepping down from the podium after her address, Kate admitted: "I find doing speeches nerve-wracking". But the poised delivery earned her thundering applause and was an indication of how much she had evolved in her role.

Her speech no doubt sent ripples of pride through the ranks of senior members of the royal family, who are accomplished public speakers and are said to have counselled the new Duchess ahead of her visit.

Photo: © Getty Images

Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations: 2012

Kate was an irreplaceable part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012, and was all smiles as she sat with her husband's grandmother during part of Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee tour.

The pair clearly got along well as they laughed together while watching a children's sporting event at Vernon Park in Nottingham.

Kate and her husband William joined in the fun, taking turns to throw foam javelins while crowds cheered.

Kate cheering on Team GB at the London Olympics
Photo: © Getty Images

The London Olympics: July 2012

Prince William and Kate showed their sporty sides as they cheered for Team GB at the London Olympics in 2012.

As Ambassadors for Team Great Britain, the couple shared a moment of affection as Prince William embraced his wife while the pair watched Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny and Sir Chris Hoy win the gold and set a new world record in the Men's Team Sprint Track Cycling.

Leaving the hospital after her pregnancy announcement
Photo: © Getty Images

Announcing her first pregnancy: December 2012

Kate spent three nights at King Edward VII hospital following her struggles with acute morning sickness in December 2012.

The Duchess's hospitalisation meant that news of Kate's pregnancy was released earlier than planned, but she looked in good spirits as she smiled at the crowds gathered to wish her a get well soon outside the hospital.

Kate celebrates the Queen's Coronation anniversary in style

The Queen's 60th Coronation anniversary: June 2013

With just a month to go before her due date, Kate showed off her fantastic maternity style at the service of celebration for the Queen's 60th anniversary of her coronation.

Dressed in a matching pink dress and jacket, Kate joked with her husband and her brother-in-law Prince Harry as they entered the service.

Prince William and Kate introduce Prince George
Photo: © Getty Images

Presenting their royal baby to the world: July 2013

Prince William and Kate introduced their newborn son to the world outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital on 23 July 2013.

The Duchess wore a light blue Jenny Packham dress with white polka dots, and looked overjoyed as she cradled Prince George, who weighed eight pounds six ounces.

The pair still hadn't decided on a name for their new bundle of joy at that point, with William telling well-wishers: "He's got a good pair of lungs on him that's for sure. We're still working on a name for him."

The new dad also quipped that luckily George had inherited his "mum's looks".

The first official photo of Prince George
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George's first official photo: August 2013

In a break from royal tradition, William and Kate's first official portrait of baby George was not taken by an official photographer but instead Kate's father, Michael Middleton.

The Duchess looked to have settled into her new role as she cradled her baby close and glowed in a pink Seraphine dress. Her husband William and their pet dog, Lupo, completed the sweet photo.

The picture also set a trend for William and Kate not to use official photographers for all of their children's photoshoots. Princess Charlotte's first snaps were taken by her doting mum Kate.

Photo: © Getty Images

First night out after giving birth to Prince George: September 2013

In her first official appearance after giving birth to Prince George, Kate looked radiant in a sparkling Jenny Packham evening gown and Jimmy Choo heels. The new mum was attending the Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society by Prince William's side.

William joked: "This is our first evening out without [Prince George]. Please excuse us if you see us nervously casting surreptitious glances at mobiles."

"Catherine and I very much hope to introduce George to east Africa – a place we know and love – in the fullness of time," added the Prince.

The continent holds a special place in the royal couple's heart, after William proposed to Kate at a remote safari lodge in Kenya in 2010.

Princess George's christening
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George's christening: October 2013

At the christening of her first child in October 2013, Kate was a vision in a white dress and fascinator. The new mum was the picture of happiness as she carried baby George, who was three months old, to the church.

The baby boy was dressed in a traditional cream gown, and was as good as gold during the ceremony.

Prince William and Kate visit Australia and New Zealand with Prince George
Photo: © Getty Images

The couple's first royal tour with Prince George: April 2014

Eight months into motherhood, Kate was clearly thriving in her new role. She and William decided to take their son Prince George on his first official long-haul tour to Australia and New Zealand in April 2014 – the same trip William made as a baby.

As Kate carried George off the plane in Canderra, Australia, the new mum smiled to well-wishers, while her son looked slightly more sleepy having woken from his nap.

Kate gives birth to Princess Charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's birth: May 2015

Kate gave birth to her second child, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, at 8:34am on 2 May 2015. The now fourth-in-line to the throne weighed eight pounds three ounces.

Kate looked beautiful as she briefly presented her daughter to the crowds, just hours after giving birth at the exclusive Lindo Wing, the same suite where she delivered Prince George.

The mum-of-two was radiant in a floral yellow dress and fussed over her daughter as she waved to the crowds. "Do you think she's cold?" Kate asked William, to which he replied: "No, she is fine. She's good."

Princess Charlotte's Christening
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's christening: July 2015

Two months after giving birth to her daughter Princess Charlotte, Kate and her family stepped out for the baby's christening. The Duchess looked elegant in a white dress, and waved to well-wishers while pushing an old fashioned perambulator to the church on the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Kate and her husband William had chosen to have their little girl baptised in the same church as Princess Diana.

Big brother George also made a heart-warming appearance and was pictured talking to the Queen, who he calls "Gan-Gan."

Kate meets the Chinese President
Photo: © Getty Images

First state banquet: October 2015

Kate looked resplendent in a red Jenny Packham gown and the spectacular Papyrus/Lotus Flower tiara as she sat pride of place next to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

The pair were attending a lavish state banquet – Kate's first – that was held at Buckingham Palace in honour of the royal family's Chinese guests. The Duchess shared a toast with the politician following the Queen's speech.

Making her glittering banquet debut, the sumptuous affair also marked Kate's first big glamorous night out following the end of her maternity leave.

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate's red-carpet appearance at the Bond premiere: October 2015

The royal trio dazzled as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall to watch the much awaited premiere of the new Bond film, Spectre.

Flanked by the two dapper Princes, Kate stole the show in a pale blue Jenny Packham gown. She had her hair intricately styled into a stunning updo, and accessorised with a silver clutch bag.

Kate guest edits The Huffington Post
Photo: © Getty Images

Guest editing for mental health: February 2016

A keen champion of children's mental health, Kate spent the day guest editing The Huffington Post in February 2016. The Duchess was showing her support for the publication's Young Minds Matter initiative, which was designed to raise awareness for children's mental health issues.

Kate penned a blog post on the site, writing: "Like most parents today, William and I would not hesitate to seek help for our children if they needed it.

"I hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older. We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness."

Photo: © Getty Images

Meeting the Queen of Bhutan: April 2016

Ahead of William and Kate's royal tour of Bhutan, there was much hype surrounding the fact that the couple would finally meet the king and queen, who are dubbed the "William and Kate of the Himalayas".

The two couples got on formidably well and no doubt exchanged stories about their children. The king and queen recently welcomed their little prince in February and will have gladly received tips from William and Kate.

The Cambridges gifted the queen a framed rose, named after her, while Kate in return was given a necklace.

Photo: © Getty Images

Following in Princess Diana's footsteps: April 2016

It was perhaps the defining moment of William and Kate's royal tour of India.

Some 24 years after Diana, Princess of Wales visited the Taj Mahal – one of the most famous symbols of India – William and Kate followed in the Princess's footsteps.

There were doubts whether the couple would recreate the same pose as Diana, who was famously pictured sitting on a bench outside the sacred monument in 1992, but William and Kate willingly obliged.

"I hope you've got the symmetry right, Arthur," the Duke even joked to veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards, who was among those who had photographed Diana in the nineties.

An aide later explained that William and Kate wanted to pose on 'Lady Di's chair' because it was what "all tourists do when visiting the Taj Mahal".

prince-george-starts-school
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate and the family move back to London: summer 2017

Ahead of the school year, Kate and her family made the move from their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk to Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. The Cambridges had decided to move back to the capital so that George could attend Thomas's Battersea junior school, while his sister Charlotte enrolled at Willcocks nursery.

Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, was suffering from severe morning sickness and sadly had to skip George's first day of school, leaving Prince William to do the school run himself.

kate middleton royal order
Photo: © Getty Images

Being gifted the Royal Family Order: December 2017

In October 2018, Kate attended a state banquet held in honour of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Royal fans were given a clear look of the Royal Family Order - a brooch pinned to her dress which was a gift from the Queen. The brooch is painted with an image of Her Majesty, and made from glass, rather than the traditional ivory.

This was the second time Kate was seen wearing the special gift, the first being in December 2017 when she attended the Diplomatic Corps reception.

prince-louis-born
Photo: © Getty Images

Introducing baby Prince Louis: April 2018

Prince William and Kate made an appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing for a third time in April 2018, when they introduced their third child, Prince Louis, to the world. The couple briefly posed for photos, with Kate saying she was worried about her baby son getting cold. Three months later, Louis was christened at St James's Palace.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries