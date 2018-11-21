Meghan Markle reunited with women who wrote Grenfell charity cookbook – live updates

13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Photo: © WENN

The Duchess of Sussex was back in the kitchen on Wednesday morning, carrying out a food-related engagement in North Kensington. Meghan, who is a self-confessed foodie, was visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, are making a difference.

The pregnant royal was reunited with the group of women who helped compile the book, which features a foreword by the Duchess of Sussex. It was published by Penguin Random House in September. The cookbook came about after a group of women – victims of the Grenfell Tower fire – gathered at the Al Manaar community centre and used the kitchen to prepare fresh meals for their friends, families and neighbours. As they cooked together and shared recipes, they began to connect, heal and look forward.

Let's take a look at Meghan's visit to the newly refurbished kitchen…

Photo: © Rex

Prince Harry's wife, who is expecting her first baby, concealed her baby bump under a burgundy Club Monaco dress and coat. She had her hair styled into a high ponytail and kept her makeup to a minimum.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess was paying a visit to see how the community has moved forward, and to see how the Hubb Community Kitchen has been completely redesigned and re-fitted with creative input from the women. Meghan saw how the new facilities provide a safe and professional space for the women to cook, gather and run activities within their community.

Photo: © Getty Images

The former actress is expected to give birth at the end of March or April. Meghan was pictured sweetly cradling her baby bump as she spoke to the group of women.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess, 37, donned an apron and got stuck in to the cooking session, helping prepare a large dish of rainbow roasted vegetables. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan has been making regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018. During her visit on Wednesday, she chatted to the women as they prepared meals for the local community. They were preparing 200 meals in just one day, to be delivered to local groups, including elderly people's homes, homeless shelters and women's refuges.

Photo: © Getty Images

Some of the delicious treats on offer included a chocolate traybake, which was being divided up into smaller pieces, ready for delivery.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghen helped divvy up the portions - just some of the 200 meals that were being sent out.

Photo: © Getty Images

Thanks to funding, the kitchen is now open seven days a week as opposed to two. The women have gained food hygiene qualifications and some have been empowered to start their own projects within the community.

Meghan introduced her Michelin-starred chef friend Clare Smyth, who catered her and Harry's royal wedding, to the volunteers in the kitchen.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan learnt about the new outreach projects at the kitchen, which will be funded by proceeds from the Together cookbook. Some of the projects include helping women affected by domestic violence, a scheme to deliver nutritious, freshly cooked meals for women on maternity wards, and a programme to produce healthy treats for children.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess heard about the women's long-term vision for the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Photo: © Getty Images

She gladly accepted an offer of tea during the morning visit.

Photo: © Getty Images

In September, Meghan hosted an event at Kensington Palace to celebrate the release of the charity cookbook. Together reached number one on Amazon.co.uk book chart within hours of being announced, and has appeared in the Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller lists. In the UK, more than 40,000 copies have been sold, raising £210,000. Tens of thousands more have been sold internationally. They set out to raise £250,000 and are hoping to reach their target by Christmas.

The group posed for a photo at the end of Meghan's 45-minute engagement, with the pregnant Duchess taking centre stage.

