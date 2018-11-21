Meghan Markle reunited with women who wrote Grenfell charity cookbook – live updates

The Duchess of Sussex was back in the kitchen on Wednesday morning, carrying out a food-related engagement in North Kensington. Meghan, who is a self-confessed foodie, was visiting the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by her charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, are making a difference.
The pregnant royal was reunited with the group of women who helped compile the book, which features a foreword by the Duchess of Sussex. It was published by Penguin Random House in September. The cookbook came about after a group of women – victims of the Grenfell Tower fire – gathered at the Al Manaar community centre and used the kitchen to prepare fresh meals for their friends, families and neighbours. As they cooked together and shared recipes, they began to connect, heal and look forward.
Let's take a look at Meghan's visit to the newly refurbished kitchen…