...
Prince William and Kate Middleton's most heartwarming moments with children
Kate reveals secret from her university days
Photo: © Getty Images

Known for their heartwarming and kind persona, it's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are amazing with children. The royal, who are proud parents to three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and seven-month-old Prince Louis, are often seen embracing their young royal fans during official visits. Bonding over their love for sports or cooking, both Kate and William always get stuck in the action when visiting schools. Here, we have rounded up their best moment with these cute well-wishers…

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William has always been extremely good with young children, as seen here in an old picture taken during his Raleigh International Expedition in Southern Chile.

Photo: © Getty Images

On her first engagement after her third maternity leave, the Duchess of Cambridge bonded with children during a visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden. Sayers Croft is an activity centre aimed at educating and involving children and the local community in the environment.

Photo: © Getty Images

As Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), Kate visited the Bond Primary School to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative in 2018, and also managed to get a hug or two!

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate hugs a young boy in a santa hat and a girl during her engagement at the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party in 2015. The Duchess joined groups of families in Festive activities designed to help pupils reflect on the positive progress in their social relationships and communication skills.

Photo: © Getty Images

As a former Brownie, Kate is a dab hand at all things adventurous and is a natural in her role as volunteer for the Scouts.

Here she is interacting with schoolchildren at an 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School camp, taking part in various outdoor activities at the Widehorizons Margaret McMillan House in Kent.

Photo: © Getty Images

Diamond Marshall, six, had always dreamed of meeting a real life 'princess'. When she met Duchess Kate at Canada's Calgary Airport, she ran straight into her arms. As well as presenting her with a bouquet, she gave her a handmade friendship bracelet

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William kindly picked up a little girl's pancake after she dropped it while practising her pancake tossing during a visit to Belfast in March 2011

Photo: © Getty Images

Little Darren Peart couldn't help but give Prince William a big bear hug when they met at Eresby School in January 2010 and the new dad returned the warm embrace. He toured the facilities on the opening day at the specialist school for pupils with learning difficulties

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate learnt to play the piano when she was little and achieved a respectable Grade 3. She put her skills into practice when she joined in with a music class at the opening of the The Treehouse Children's Hospice in March 2012 in Ipswich

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William put big smiles on the faces of Emily Bealing and her brother Sam when he took a steamer sailing trip with them with WellChild charity in July 2009

Photo: © Getty Images

It's hard to tell whether Kate or the schoolchildren were more excited to meet each other when she took part in a day of activities and festivities to mark the occasion of St Andrew's Day at St Andrew's School in November 2012 in Pangbourne, Berkshire - not far from her hometown, Bucklebury

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate saw the funny side when two-year-old Lola Mackay refused to let go of the bunch of flowers intended for her during a visit to the to Stockton-On-Tees in October 2012

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William sat happily in a sandpit and chatted to some pre-school pupils while they built sandcastles during his visit to Funafuti, Tuvalu with Kate in September 2012. Nearly half the population of 10,500 turned out to greet the future King and his wife

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate was utterly charmed when she met young Callum Wombwell during a visit to open The Treehouse Children's Hospice in March 2012 in Ipswich. She is often praised for her innate ability to handle the often delicate task of interacting with ill children

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate was picture-perfect as she helped out Luis Lee, 8, with his painting at The Art Room facilities at Rose Hill Primary School on February 2012 in Oxford. The royal is a patron of the charity The Art Room which works with children to increase self-confidence and self-esteem

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate made an effort to pick up some of the local lingo when she visited Nauti Primary School, Tuvalu on her and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee tour of the Far East in September 2012

