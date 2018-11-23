6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

It's a tricky dilemma for many, but the royal family do it well

Photo: © Getty Images

Asking an ex-romantic partner along to a wedding is a dilemma for many who are planning a ceremony, but the royal family seem to handle the tricky situation pretty well and with much maturity. In fact, two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends attended his and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony in Windsor in May 2018, proving that he likes to remain good friends with those he has had romantic relationships with. Let's take a look back to see which former partners attended their royal ex's wedding, and which married Prince chose to attend his ex's ceremony in Kenya.

Chelsy Davey

Chelsy Davy dated Prince Harry off-and-on between 2004 until 2011 after meeting in Cape Town, South Africa. The pair remain on good terms and the 32-year-old lawyer looked delighted to attend Harry's wedding to Meghan in May. Dressed in a navy frock with a matching fascinator, the Prince's former flame looked delighted to be there to support him on his special day.

Photo: © Getty Images

Cressida Bonas

Harry has also remained friends with his other former girlfriend, actress and dancer Cressida Bonas, and invited her to his wedding. Writing in a column for The Spectator, the 29-year-old chose to open up about her dilemma over her outfit, rather than attending an ex's wedding, proving there were definitely no hard feelings.

Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia Hunt

Before he met and married Kate Middleton, Prince William briefly dated Olivia Hunt, whose family is friends with the royals. It is though that Olivia is on good terms with William's wife Kate, as she attended the wedding of the Duchess' younger sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images

Andrew Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 but they released a joint statement announcing their amicable decision to divorce 21 years later. The former couple - who had two children together - remained on good terms, and Andrew attended the wedding of Camilla and Prince Charles in 2005.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William attended Jessica Craig in Kenya

Royals attend their ex's weddings, too! Prince William was invited to the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Jessica Craig, who he met during his gap year in Kenya before starting university. William attended Jessica's wedding in 2016, after attending the wedding of her brother in 2008. William later proposed to Kate Middleton on the Craig family safari reserve in 2010.

Photo: © Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles

Before she was married to Prince Charles herself in 2005, Camilla attended his first wedding to his ex-wife and the mother of his two sons, the late Princess Diana. Although Charles is thought to have invited her to the ceremony as a friend, much like his sons did decades later with their own former flames, Diana previously revealed that she was unhappy at Camilla's attendance, telling royal biographer Andrew Norton back in 1991: "I knew she was in there, of course. I looked for her."

