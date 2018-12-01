8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - the Duchesses' friendship in pictures

This will be their first Christmas as sisters-in-law

...
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - the Duchesses' friendship in pictures
You're reading

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle - the Duchesses' friendship in pictures

1/8
Next

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice leave the sweetest handwritten notes for mum Sarah Ferguson - see the pictures
kate-and-meghan-christmas

Since stepping out together in public for the first time on Christmas Day in 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex have continued to dazzle in their royal roles as Duchesses. Along with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, the Fab Four have enjoyed attending royal engagements and charity events together. Kate and Meghan even managed to spend some quality time together as they laughed together while watching a game of tennis together at Wimbledon in the Summer. Kate also broke her silence over the arrival of Meghan's baby earlier this week, telling the crowds in Leicester she was 'absolutely excited' before adding: "It's such a special time to have little kiddies. And now a cousin for George, Charlotte and Louis as well! It's really, really special." As they prepare to make plans for their first Christmas as sisters-in-law, take a look back at the timeline of Kate and Meghan's special friendship over the last year.

kate-and-meghan-annual-foundation
Photo: © Rex

Kate and Meghan chatted on stage at the Royal Foundation Forum when Kate was seven months pregnant with Prince Louis. 

kate-and-meghan-tennis
Photo: © Rex

They attended Wimbledon together in June, where they spent much of the match chatting and laughing with each other. 

kate-and-meghan-common-wealth-day-service
Photo: © Rex

Kate and Meghan chatted as they attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in March with their husbands Prince Charles and Prince Harry. 

kate-and-meghan-balcony

They share a giggle together as they chat on the Buckingham Palace blacony at the Centenary Of The RAF celebrations. 

kate-and-meghan-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Rex

The pair seemed very chatty at the Trooping The Colour celebrations in June. 

kate-and-meghan-remembrance-day
Photo: © Rex

Meghan and Kate attended the Remembrance Day memorial service at Westminster Abbey in 2018, when Meghan was around five months pregnant. 

kate-and-meghan-wedding
Photo: © Rex

Kate's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte had important roles to play at Meghan and Harry's Windsor wedding in March - George was page boy, while Charlotte was a flower girl.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries