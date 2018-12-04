All the times the royal family and celebrities have met

24 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

queen-letizia-rafa-nadal

Queen Letizia served Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal with an award at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Spanish sports newspaper AS. The Wimbledon champion beamed as he shook hands with Her Majesty as the royal presented him with the best Spanish Male athlete Award at the December 4, 2017 event in Madrid.

 

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey

rita-ora-prince-william-oct2017

Rita Ora spent her afternoon with both Prince Harry and Prince William at Kensington Palace. She, TV host Nick Grimshaw and the brothers met with the four finalists who will all receive the Teen Hero Award at the BBC Radio's Teen Awards on October 22.

 

Rita shared another photo on Instagram meeting some of the kids with the younger royal and wrote: "The stories we heard are so inspiring!"

 

Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal

prince-albert-leo-charlene-sept2017

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene met with fellow environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio at the inaugural Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean at the Monaco Garnier Opera on September 28, 2017.

 

Photo: Getty Images

priyanka-queen-rania-2017

Royalty meets Hollywood! Priyanka Chopra met with Queen Rania of Jordan in Amman to chat about the Syrian refugee crisis. The Quanticoactress opened up about her royal meeting on social media, writing: "Queen Rania is a true inspiration. Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent.. as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programmes for children that she is involved in. She does this all with such grace and calm." 

 

Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

prince-harry-harry-styles2017

When Harry met Harry! On July 13, 2017, fans of Prince Harry and Harry Styles had double the excitement when the two met at the Dunkirk world premiere at Odeon Leicester Square in London. Also on hand for the meet-and-greet were One Direction heartthrob Harry's co-stars in the film, Jack Lowden and Aneurin Barnard.

 

Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack - WPA Pool/Getty Images

harper-beckham-princess-eugenie-2017

Princess Eugenie had a very special visitor to the Palace. David Beckham shared this adorable photo of his daughter Harper along with her friends as they enjoyed tea with Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter in July 2017. The six-year-old wore a Cinderella costume while other friends played dress up as well.

 

Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham

princess-charlene-50cents2017

Princess Charlene and 50 Cent partied in a palace! The rapper was the special performer at the end-of-season party to celebrate Monaco as League 1 champions for the first time since the 1999-2000 season. 

During his visit, he hung with Princess Charlene, who he called "super cool" in the Instagram post as well as her husband Prince Albert. 

Photo: Instagram/@50Cent

kylie

Have a laugh! Prince Phillip presented Kylie Minogue with the Britain-Australia society award during her visit to Windsor Castle on April 4, 2017. The Spinning Around singer spoke about the honour saying, "I am delighted to accept this award from the Britain-Australia Society. I'm a proud 'Aussie' but Britain has a very strong place in my heart having lived and worked here for many years. The Society does a wonderful job to promote the rich cultural ties between the two countries and I am honoured to be recognised by them in this way."

Photo: Getty Images

alexa

Getting artsy! Alexa Chung had a friendly meeting with Kate Middleton during the 2017 Portrait Gala in London. During the affair at the National Portrait Gallery, Alexa also introduced the Duchess to her father Philip.

Photo: Getty Images

tom

Tom Cruise had an animated conversation with Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip on March 8, 2017, during a dinner to mark the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

angie

Angelina Jolie brought all her children to meet Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni during an audience at the royal residence in Cambodia. Angelina Jolie was there to premiere her new film, First They Killed My Father.

Seen here, Angelina and her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt paid their respects to King Norodom Sihamoni. The actress shares a deep affinity with Cambodia through her adopted son Maddox.

Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images

gaga-1

Lady Gaga got a royal welcome from Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall during the Royal Variety Performance at Hammersmith Apollo in London. Camilla joked to the Mama Monster that her grandchildren call her "Gaga."

Photo: Niklas Halle'n- WPA Pool/Getty Images

eddie

Queen Elizabeth welcomed Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne to Windsor Castle on December 2. There, the Fantastic Beasts star was honoured with the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award (OBE) for his services to drama. 

She was asking me whether I prefer film or theatre, and asked me if I enjoyed it,” the movie star told reporters after the royal encounter. Eddie, who went to school with the Queen’s grandson -Prince William, called the honour “extraordinary.” He said, “It is something that I had never thought of and it was never in my wildest imagination . . . the whole experience is incredibly humbling, and also getting to be in Windsor Castle is breathtaking, around Christmas as well with all the decorations.”

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

david

Shake it like Beckham! Soccer star David Beckham greeted Her Majesty with a handshake at the Queen's 2016 Young Leaders Awards held at Buckingham Palace. The hunky dad has been involved with the project that discovers, celebrates and supports exceptional young people from across the Commonwealth since 2014.

Ahead of his visit, the dad-of-four wrote on social media, "It’s the second year I’ve been involved in the programme and I’m continually impressed by these inspiring young people who are running amazing projects around the world. You can follow all the action on."

Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

rod

Rod Stewart was bestowed with knighthood from Prince William on October 11. The veteran singer, who paid tribute to his Scottish heritage wearing a pair of colorful tartan trousers, received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his services to music and charity.

The ceremony was conducted by the Duke of Cambridge after Sir Rod was honoured in the Queen's birthday honours list. The Forever Young artist previously described the award as "a monumental honour.” "I've led a wonderful life and have had a tremendous career thanks to the generous support of the great British public," he said. "This monumental honour has topped it off and I couldn't ask for anything more. I thank Her Majesty and promise to wear it well."

Photo: Getty Images

karlie

Karlie Kloss had one royal wedding date! The supermodel posted a photo on her Instagram featuring none other than Princess Beatrice. The two were in France for the wedding of art collector and dealer Alberto "Tico" Mugrabi and Colby Jordan, and Karlie took the opportunity to capture the occasion.

The 24-year-old captioned the snap "My wedding date." Karlie and Beatrice also took in the 2016 US Open in the same suite.

Photo: Instagram/@karliekloss

serena

The queen of the court, Serena Williams, met actual royalty at Wimbledon 2016, where she snagged a photo between Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex.

Discussing the royals after her match, the tennis champion said, "It was really nice to meet with them (the Duchess and Countess). I actually didn’t know they were both here. It was really cool, we just had a chat about the matches. I was surprised - it was a good thing that I did not see that they were there, maybe I would have gotten a little nervous. But yeah, it was really cool."

Photo: Facebook/Serena Williams

lebron

Lebron James seemed genuinely stoked to meet Prince William and Kate Middleton at their first NBA game in December 2014.

Photo: Getty Images

kanye

This could have been the world's best hip hop group! Kanye West and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs hung with Prince William and Prince Harry in 2007.

Photo: Getty Images

ginger

Friendship never ends! Geri Horner – formerly Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls – first met Prince Charles nearly 20 years ago when she was Ginger Spice in the girl group, right. In March 2016, she reunited with her old friend at the Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards, left.

Photo: Getty Images

nicole

During William and Kate's 2011 visit to Los Angeles, Nicole Kidman had the chance to meet the royal couple at the BAFTA party.

Photo: Getty Images

1d

The boys of One Direction were on their best behavior to meet Kate Middleton at The Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium in November 2014.

Photo: Getty Images

sly

Sylvester Stallone's 70th birthday celebration was a knockout to say the least. The Rocky star was joined by Prince Albert at his birthday party held at Monte-Carlo’s La Trattoria restaurant.

The Hollywood actor captioned a photo shaking hands with the royal: “I would like to thank the gracious Prince Alpert of Monaco [sic] and his wonderful people for making us feel so welcome on my birthday in his fantastic country.”

Photo: Instagram/@officialslystallone

angie-queen

Angelina Jolie had the privilege of meeting Queen Elizabeth in October 2014 when she received honourary damehood for her efforts to combat sexual violence in global war zones.

Photo: Getty Images

