18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The best pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2018

What a special year it has been for Prince William and Kate!

...
The best pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2018
You're reading

The best pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in 2018

1/18
Next

Prince William and Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte just reached a special milestone
princess charlotte first day of nursery
Photo: © Getty Images

It's been a huge year for the Cambridges, having welcomed the newest member of the royal family into the fold - both Prince George and Princess Charlotte became big brother and big sister to Prince Louis, who grabbed the world's attention when he was born in April. Proud parents Prince William and Kate have since shared snippets of their family life by releasing a handful of official pictures. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at all the highlights from this amazing year for the beloved royal family.

MORE: Why Prince William and Kate didn't take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the Christmas party

In January, Princess Charlotte started her first day of nursery and to commemorate the big day, Kensington Palace released an adorable portrait. The photo, which was taken by Charlotte's mother the Duchess of Cambridge, shows the youngster wrapped up in red Amaia kids Razorbil coat and a pink scarf as she smiles tentatively at the camera. Kensington Palace wrote in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

prince louis born
Photo: © Getty Images

It's been nearly eight months since Prince Louis made his much-anticipated arrival into the world on 23 April. Large crowds gathered outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child. Little Louis made his debut appearance – just like his two siblings did – in his mother's arms on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

prince louis christening
Photo: © Getty Images

In July, Prince William and Kate celebrated baby Prince Louis' christening at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Duchess Kate arrived holding baby Louis, as her husband Prince William held hands with little Prince George and Princess Charlotte ahead of her.

MORE: Prince Louis' christening: all the best photos

royals at louis christening
Photo: © Getty Images

Louis' christening marked the royal family's first outing as a family of five. George and Charlotte looked very grown-up as they arrived hand-in-hand with dad William. Charlotte, three, looked adorable in a sweet blue dress, while George was smart in a polo shirt and shorts. Meanwhile, Prince Louis wore a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe - made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the Queen.

prince louis and princess charlotte

In honour of Princess Charlotte's birthday in May, the palace released two new images of the young royal and her newborn baby brother. In the first photo of the royal siblings, Charlotte could be seen planting a kiss on Louis' forehead.

prince louis official portrait

The second photo showed Louis looking absolutely adorable in his first portraits as a newborn baby.

kate middleton children polo
Photo: © Getty Images

Fresh from their appearance at Trooping the Colour in June, the Duchess of Cambridge and her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, headed to the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club to cheer on dad Prince William, who was taking part.

MORE: Kate Middleton took Princess Charlotte to a special viewing of The Nutcracker

prince george jumping joy
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince George appeared to be in his element as he ran around the field.

prince george charlotte running polo
Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte kicked off her shoes and chased her brother around the field. The couple seem to have a very sweet relationship together.

princess charlotte laughing polo
Photo: © Getty Images

The doting mum was there to keep an eye on her son and daughter, as well as their young cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips – who were also in attendance.

prince-george-naughty-savannah-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images

Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips, completely stole the show at Trooping the Colour this year. The adorable little girl was on hand to help make sure her younger cousins, George and Charlotte, were entertained while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.

MORE: See Prince George's cutest photos

prince george fifth birthday
Photo: © Getty Images

In July, Kensington Palace released a gorgeous picture of Prince George on the eve of his fifth birthday. The portrait was taken by Matt Porteous in the grounds of Clarence House following Prince Louis' christening earlier in the month.

prince george cheeky face eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

This October saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte serve in special roles as bridesmaid and pageboy on Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day, looking sweet as ever in their smart outfits.

prince george and charlotte at eugenie wedding
Photo: © Getty Images

As ever, George and Charlotte delighted the crowds as they arrived at the chapel.

prince charles birthday portrait
Photo: © Getty Images

To mark Charles' 70th birthday in November, the Palace released a series of official portraits - showing the heir to the throne posing alongside his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, his daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan, and his three young grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Gallery: 19 incredible rare images of Prince Charles to mark his 70th birthday

prince charles hugging prince louis
Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Louis' close bond with his grandfather Prince Charles was captured in one of the new family photos. Taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, one picture included Charles cuddling a smiling Louis in the grounds of Clarence House.

prince charles and prince louis
Photo: © Getty Images

Another candid snapshot of Charles – affectionately known to his grandchildren as Grandpa Wales – saw him playing with Louis who was being held by his mother Kate.

prince-charles-birthday-portrait-with-grandchildren
Photo: © Getty Images

The official photographs were taken on 5 September in the gardens of Clarence House – with the royals also posing for a light-hearted version.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries