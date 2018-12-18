4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle and baby bump celebrate Christmas early at London care home – all the pictures

The Duchess of Sussex got into the festive spirit!

meghan markle and baby bump visit london care home
Photo: © Getty Images

With exactly one week to go before Christmas, the Duchess of Sussex got into the festive spirit as she paid a visit to nursing and care home Brinsworth House on Tuesday. Meghan, and her growing baby bump, brought Christmas cheer to the residents in Twickenham, London.

The royal was in high spirits and arrived to cheers and applause from waiting crowds. She dressed her blossoming figure in a floral Brock Collection dress and styled her raven locks into her signature tight bun. Meghan, who is due in the spring, certainly sported that healthy, pregnancy glow. Let's take a look at the best photos of the Duchess' day out…

meghan markle and baby bump visit london care home
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan greeted staff and residents at the care home, showcasing her typical warm nature. She was told about the history of Brinsworth House, which was built in 1850 and is now home to 36 residents. The Queen Mother and Prince Charles have previously visited the home in 1990 and 2002.

meghan markle and baby bump visit london care home
Photo: © Getty Images

A closer look at Meghan's stylish look, which showed off her growing bump to perfection.

meghan markle grey coat
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess wrapped up in a grey coat by Soia and Kyo.

