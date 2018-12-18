With exactly one week to go before Christmas, the Duchess of Sussex got into the festive spirit as she paid a visit to nursing and care home Brinsworth House on Tuesday. Meghan, and her growing baby bump, brought Christmas cheer to the residents in Twickenham, London.
The royal was in high spirits and arrived to cheers and applause from waiting crowds. She dressed her blossoming figure in a floral Brock Collection dress and styled her raven locks into her signature tight bun. Meghan, who is due in the spring, certainly sported that healthy, pregnancy glow. Let's take a look at the best photos of the Duchess' day out…