See the Christmas cards the royal families have sent this year

A Merry Christmas to one and all

the cambridges release 2018 christmas card
Photo: © PA
Royal families around the world are wishing fans a Merry Christmas to one and all. The Cambridges and the Sussexes in the UK were among those to release some beautiful, new family portraits this year, while across the pond the Swedish royals and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia also shared theirs. Let's take a look at some of the cards – which is your favourite?

The Cambridges

This year, Prince William and Kate surprised royal watchers by releasing a very casual Christmas photo. The couple donned jeans and welly boots as they posed at their country home, Anmer Hall, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The youngest of the family, Louis, who is seven months old, adorably stole the show as he bounced up and down in his mum's arms. Charlotte, three, was sandwiched between her parents while big brother George energetically climbed onto William's shoulders. What a sweet portrait!

prince harry and meghan markle release 2018 christmas card
Photo: © PA
The Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan chose to share a never-before-seen photo from their royal wedding reception in Windsor. The black-and-white shot showed the couple watching the fireworks at Frogmore House, with Meghan's stunning halter-neck evening gown on display.

norwegian royal family christmas card 2018
Photo: © Getty Images
Norwegian royals

Ah, the classic shot in front of the Christmas tree! Norway's royal family - Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit - posed with their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 14, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 13, in their finest. They joined King Harald and Queen Sonja, who looked resplendent sitting down. Mette-Marit's older son from a previous marriage, 21-year-old Marius Borg Høiby, was noticeably missing from the picture.

spanish royal family christmas card
Spanish royals

Feliz Navided from King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain! The couple chose to share this lovely photo with their daughters, 13-year-old Princess Leonor and 11-year-old Infanta Sofia, which was taken in the summer. The family stopped for a Kodak moment during a hike through the Picos de Europa National Park in Asturias this past September, all dressed in casual ensembles. Standing in front of the Lakes of Covadonga, this marked the first visit of their eldest daughter, the Princess of Asturias, to her principality.

prince charles and camilla release 2018 christmas card
Photo: © PA
Prince Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall share a very tender look in their 2018 Christmas card. The photo was taken by Hugo Burnand earlier this summer and shows Charles, 70, and Camilla, 71, posing in the garden of their London home, Clarence House.

