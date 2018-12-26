Meghan Markle's baby bump in pictures: watch the evolution up to Christmas Day

View Galleries
-
See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown, including latest outing from private carol service
-
See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown month by month
-
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family join the Queen at Christmas Day church service – all the photos
Merry Christmas to one and all! The Queen has stepped out with the royal family to attend the traditional Christmas Day church service at St...
-
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family arrive for the Queen's Christmas lunch – all the photos
-
When the royal family get the giggles – see the best photos