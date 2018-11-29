19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

It's been an incredibly busy year for the British royal family, who have had a lot to celebrate – with two weddings, two babies and a pregnancy announcement. And while at HELLO! we like to focus on all the happy occasions, there are times when the royals have faced sadder times. One of our most read stories for 2018 showed the occasions when engagements or events have become so overwhelming that royals around the world have let their guard down and shed a few tears - proving that they are just like the rest of us with emotions and feelings.

When the Duchess of Cambridge attended a launch event for East Anglia Children's Hospices charity in November 2014, she was seen welling up as she drove away from the engagement. Kate, who was four months pregnant with Princess Charlotte, had spoken to one attendee, Leigh Smith. The pair had corresponded after Leigh sadly lost her three-month-old baby Beatrice from a rare heart condition.

Kate replied to her letter and sought Leigh out during the launch event. Physiotherapist Leigh revealed: "Kate gave me a hug just before she left. I was getting quite teary-eyed, she had tears in her eyes and she just said to me, 'You're a very brave lady and again, I'm just so, so sorry.'"

princess-diana-cries-hospice
Photo: © Rex
2/19

Some 22 years earlier, Princess Diana found herself in a similar situation when she visited Ashworth Hospice in Liverpool. The People's Princess, who was known for her incredible empathy, burst into tears as she left the emotional engagement.

the-duchess-of-cornwall-emotional
Photo: © Rex
3/19

Prince Charles' wife Camilla welled up during a visit to the Safelives Centre in London in January 2016. The Duchess spoke to victims of domestic abuse and heard from Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Brown was murdered by husband Robert.

queen-cries-remembrance
Photo: © Getty Images
4/19

Remembrance Sunday is always a poignant event in the royal calendar, and in 2002, the Queen was overcome with emotion as she visited the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

queen-cries-Britannia
Photo: © Getty Images
5/19

The first time Her Majesty cried in public was in December 1997 when her beloved HMY Britannia was decommissioned. It was a rare sight for fans to see the normally stoic royal shed a tear. The Queen was saying goodbye to her luxury yacht, whose costs were too great to maintain. The ship had faithfully served the royal family for over 40 years.

princess-anne-Britannia-cries
Photo: © Getty Images
6/19

Senior royals attended the decommissioning ceremony, including the Queen's daughter Princess Anne who also wiped away a tear.

mette-marit-queen-sonja-birthday-emotional
Photo: © Rex
7/19

It was an emotional day for Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, as she attended King Harald and Queen Sonja's 75th birthday celebrations at the Oslo Opera House. Harald was born on 21 February and his wife on 4 July, but the couple had chosen to celebrate on 31 May together.

queen-silvia-wedding-victoria
Photo: © Rex
8/19

An emotional mother-of-the-bride Queen Silvia of Sweden was brought to tears as she celebrated her beautiful daughter Crown Princess Victoria's wedding in June 2010.

queen-maxima-memorial-monument
Photo: © Rex
9/19

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands broke down in tears as she attended a memorial service in Apeldoorn to pay tribute to those killed or injured in the horrific Queen's Day attack, which happened there the year before in April 2009.

queen-maxima-emotional
Photo: © Rex
10/19

The mother-of-three, who is never shy to show her emotions in public, attended a heartbreaking service in Eindhoven in July 2014. The bodies of the victims of the MH17 plane crash were being brought back to the Netherlands.

queen-mathilde-crying
Photo: © Rex
11/19

Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid her respects to Queen Fabiola at the funeral in 2014. She was joined by her husband King Phillipe and their four children at the service in Brussels. Fabiola was the queen consort of King Baudouin of Belgium for 33 years.

princess-stephanie-circus-festival-emotional
Photo: © Rex
12/19

Princess Stephanie of Monaco was moved to tears as she attended the 24th International Circus Festival – an annual event in the Monegasque royal calendar. Stephanie was joining her brother Prince Albert.

martha-louise-emotional
Photo: © Rex
13/19

Princess Martha Louise of Norway was reduced to tears as her country marked one year since the horrific 2011 Norway attacks. Anders Behring Breivik, a Norwegian right-wing extremist, killed 77 people in two attacks – a car bomb explosion in Oslo that killed eight people and the massacre of 69 people who were attending a summer camp on the island of Utøya. Among the dead was Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's stepbrother.

prince-george-mum-kate-emotional
Photo: © Getty Images
14/19

Prince George was comforted by his mum Kate during a family day out at the polo in summer 2018. The little Prince was four at the time.

princess-charlotte-emotional-trooping
Photo: © PA
15/19

George's sister Princess Charlotte also had a teary moment during the 2018 Trooping the Colour ceremony. Charlotte slipped and fell, banging her head on the balcony railing. Kate, who was standing behind her three-year-old daughter, scooped her up into her arms and snuggled her close.

prince-william-emotional-sports-day
Photo: © Rex
16/19

And in scenes similar to Kate and George, Prince William was comforted by his mum Princess Diana during a sports day in Richmond back in 1990.

princess-beatrice-polo-match
Photo: © Getty Images
17/19

A young Princess Beatrice burst into tears after her friend was refused entry to the Royal Box at the Royal Berkshire Polo Club in 1991.

Prince-Christian-told-off-mum-mary
Photo: © Rex
18/19

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark tried to calm down her little boy Prince Christian during a parade at Fredensborg Palace in 2009, when the family were celebrating Prince Henrik's 75th birthday.

Princess-Josephine-summer-photocall
Photo: © Rex
19/19

During the family's summer photocall in 2013, Crown Princess Mary again comforted her daughter Princess Josephine when it all got a bit too much for the two-year-old.

