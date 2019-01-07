Best photos of Kate Middleton in hysterics, on and off duty!

18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Living her best life

1/18
Kate Middleton and Prince William take very special friends to church
kate-laughing-polo-children
Photo: © Getty Images
1/18

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge! On Wednesday, Kate turns 37 and in honour of her special day, we're taking a look at some of the best photos of one of our favourite royals. The Duchess is the queen of smiling and laughing; it doesn't take her long to share a joke or burst into fits of giggles with well-wishers when she's out and about in public.

This family day out with her two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was one of the most relaxed times we've ever seen Kate. The doting mum was on maternity leave with Prince Louis, but she left her baby boy at home to enjoy some quality time with her little ones.

The Cambridges were cheering on dad Prince William, who was taking part in a charity polo match in Gloucestershire, but when her eyes weren't trained on the polo field, Kate was busy entertaining her children and making them laugh.

kate-middleton-art-room-visit-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
2/18

During a visit to Northolt High School, where she officially opened the ICAP Art Room, Kate showed her down-to-earth nature by laughing off a gust of wind that – almost – managed to ruin her smooth exit.

kate-william-laughing-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Getty Images
3/18

Trooping the Colour is always a highlight in the royal family's calendar. Not only is it a chance to celebrate the Queen's birthday, but the youngest members of the family make a rare appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Kate couldn't help laughing with Prince William as they watched over their children and George and Charlotte's cousin, Savannah Phillips.

kate-laughing-official-engagement
Photo: © Getty Images
4/18

As she presented sprigs of shamrock to soldiers of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards in Hounslow, Kate lightened the mood with her infectious laugh.

kate-middleton-dancing-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

The Duke and Duchess are just like us, after all! Here they are showing off their best dance moves on tour in Tuvalu in 2012.

kate-middleton-making-george-laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
6/18

Kate always looks her happiest when she's with her children, and play time outdoors is an absolute priority for her. She has previously said in a speech: "Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish."

kate-middleton-laughs-buthan
Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

During the royal tour of Bhutan in 2016, William and Kate had a go at the country's national sport. The Duchess was left in hysterics when her arrow widely missed the target.

kate-middleton-prince-harry-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

At The Charities Forum in London, the royals had a go at 'Welly Wanging,' which involves throwing wellies at a plastic model in the hope that it will topple. Competitive William, Kate and Harry each went for it, with the Duke of Cambridge proving the champion.

kate-middleton-prince-william-snow-gifht
Photo: © Getty Images
9/18

While William and Kate often appear smart and poised in their official portraits, the couple showed their fun side during a photoshoot in the Alps. On what was their first ski holiday with George and Charlotte, the pair embraced their inner big kid and threw snowballs at each other.

A palace spokesperson at the time said: "This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well."

kate-laughing-swedish-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

Kate is a known fan of sports, and during a visit to Stockholm in 2018, she and William tried their hand at bandy hockey. Competitive Kate quickly got stuck into the fun by competing against her husband in the penalty shootout. She had three chances to score a goal and managed one, while Prince William scored two out of three, making him the winner!

kate-middleton-queen-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

Hands down this is one of our favourite photos of Kate and the Queen. The royal pair were watching a children's sports event in Vernon Park, Nottingham in 2012 – we'd love to know what Her Majesty said!

kate-middleton-Anna-Freud-Centre-Family-School-
Photo: © Getty Images
12/18

High-fiving a real-life Princess has got to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

kate-middleton-anna-Freud-Centre-laughs
Photo: © Getty Images
13/18

During a visit to one of her patronages, The Anna Freud Centre, Kate brought warmth and cheer to staff, volunteers and users of the children's charity.

kate-middleton-dancing-paddington
Photo: © Getty Images
14/18

While still battling morning sickness when pregnant with Prince Louis, the Duchess put her best foot forward and managed a little dance with Paddington Bear at… Paddington!

kate-middleton-hockey-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

Always happiest when she's active, here Kate is pictured playing hockey with the Women's GB Hockey team in London.

kate-middleton-v
Photo: © Getty Images
16/18

She gives the best hugs! Being on an engagement may mean working, but there's always time for cuddles.

kate-visit-Michael-Morpurgos-Farms-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

The mother-of-three, who loves being outdoors and in the countryside, looked in her absolute element as she fed baby lambs in Gloucestershire.

kate-george-trooping-the-colour
Photo: © Getty Images
18/18

Kate the multi-tasker! The Duchess held onto her baby daughter Charlotte while keeping her son George entertained during Trooping the Colour.

