17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Loved-up royals! See photos of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other couples holding hands in public

...
Loved-up royals! See photos of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other couples holding hands in public
You're reading

Loved-up royals! See photos of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other couples holding hands in public

1/17
Next

Princess Anne's secret passion revealed – and we guarantee it will surprise you
queen-prince-philip-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
1/17

Public displays of affection among the royals are rare to see. Usually when members of the Queen's family are spotted out and about, they are in a working capacity, carrying out an official engagement. It would be a tad unprofessional if they walked around holding hands, or showered each other with kisses and hugs, but on occasion, they do relax and show they're just like everybody else. Who doesn't love a cheeky peck on the cheek or the comfort of interlinking hands? Let's take a look at the royals and their loved-up moments, starting with…

The Queen and Prince Philip

Fans rarely see the Queen and her husband of 71 years show affection in public, so we love it when they do! The Duke of Edinburgh gallantly helped his wife down the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in 2015 after the couple had attended a Service of Commemoration to mark the end of combat operations in Afghanistan.

prince-william-kate-middleton-hospital-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
2/17

Prince William and Kate

The Duke of Cambridge did the same after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in May 2015. Here, he is pictured giving his wife Kate a helping hand as she manoeuvred the steps of the Lindo Wing, while William held onto baby Charlotte.

prince-william-kate-olympics-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Prince William and Kate

Shortly after Prince George's first birthday, William and Kate travelled to Glasgow to attend the 20th Commonwealth Games. The pair shared a loved-up moment as they watched the swimming.

meghan-and-harry-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

Prince Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan have been the subject of much discussion thanks to their very tactile appearances. But we love it when the couple hold hands in public – it makes them all the more relatable!

MORE: Rules the royal family have to follow

duke-duchess-sussex-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

Prince Harry and Meghan

Ah, a true look of love!

prince-charles-camilla-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Prince Charles and Camilla

The future King has previously said his wife is "perhaps a bit more relaxed when it's slightly more private or when you're meeting people without being totally surrounded all the time by the dreaded camera." But during engagements, Camilla has proved she's a natural, and always looks like she's having fun with her husband.

princess-eugenie-jack-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack looked very much like they were in the honeymoon phase as they stepped out on Christmas Day, just two months after their royal wedding.

peter-autumn-phillips-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips

The Queen's eldest grandchild Peter and his wife Autumn looked completely relaxed as they made their way to an Easter service in 2018.

zara-tindall-mike-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

We just love how carefree and in love the Tindalls always look. Walking hand-in-hand, here they are pictured arriving at the Cheltenham Festival.

zara-tindall-awarded-mbe-holding-hands-mike
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Despite the formality of the event at Buckingham Palace – Zara had just been awarded an MBE for services to equestrianism – the couple sweetly held hands as they were photographed by the press.

prince-edward-the-countess-of-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex

A rare display of affection for Edward and Sophie as they attended a party back in 2001 in London.

queen-maxima-willem-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Looking further afield to the Netherlands, the Dutch royals are also known to show their affectionate side.

princess-victoria-daniel-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel

Arriving hand-in-hand at the wedding of Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Stephanie, the Swedish royals couldn't have looked happier.

princess-mette-marit-haakon-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway

Haakon and Mette-Marit, who were attending the same wedding in Luxembourg, shared a sweet moment as they arrived for the royal nuptials.

princess-sofia-prince-carl-philip
Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden

The Swedish royals had plenty of reason to smile when this photo was taken in July 2017. Sofia was eight months pregnant with the couple's second child, Prince Gabriel.

queen-mathilde-phillippe-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium

Even at official engagements, such as the launch of the summer exhibition at the Belgian royal palace, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde indulge in a little PDA.

queen-letizia-felipe-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish royals are also never shy to show their affection in public.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries