Meghan Markle cuddles puppies on Mayhew animal charity visit

The Duchess of Sussex was visiting her new patronage

Photo: © Rex
Just days after she was announced as the new patron of Mayhew, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the animal welfare charity in Kensal Green, London. Meghan, who is a proud dog owner herself, was given a warm welcome from staff, volunteers and beneficiaries. She saw first-hand the charity's ongoing projects, which are all designed to improve the lives of animals and people, and to help the wider community.

Meghan looked gorgeous for her animal-friendly outing, rocking a cream maternity dress by H&M and an Armani coat. She wore her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup to a minimum, instead sporting a radiant pregnancy glow. The mother-to-be has interacted with Mayhew before, but this was her first official visit in her new role as patron.

Photo: © Rex
Meghan is bumping along nicely! The Duchess showed off her pregnancy body in a fitted H&M maternity dress, the MAMA fine knit dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
A closer look at Meghan's outfit, which she completed with Manolo Blahnik nude heels.

Photo: © Twitter
Animal lover Meghan was told about the various charity initiatives, which include animal therapy visits, working with homeless people and their pets, animal welfare schemes such as the Trap, Neuter and Return programme, and international projects including dog rabies vaccinations in Kabul.

Photo: © Twitter
Meghan toured the facilities and met members of the community, as well as some adorable animals who have been helped by the charity.

The Duchess fell in love with Jack Russell cross Minnie, who is up for adoption. Meghan wanted to take her home, but said: "We can't take another dog before the baby as our hands are too full!"

Photo: © Twitter
Meghan meets ex-resident Maggie (previously known as Truffle), with her new owner Emma. The Jack Russell puppy was rescued from a suspected puppy farm in October last year.

Photo: © Twitter
The mum-to-be shares a Labrador with Prince Harry, although the couple have been keeping her name a secret. Previous reports claimed the dog was called Oz, but during a visit to Sussex last year, Meghan revealed that the Labrador was actually a "she" and that people keep "getting her name wrong".

Photo: © Getty Images
Mayhew aims to helps animals by providing veterinary care and educating people on responsible pet ownership. Established in 1886, the charity also works with homelessness charities across London to ensure people and their animal companions can remain together. It also runs a Pet Refuge programme to provide shelter and care for the pets of people in crisis.

