Meghan Markle cuddles puppies on Mayhew animal charity visit

Just days after she was announced as the new patron of Mayhew, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the animal welfare charity in Kensal Green, London. Meghan, who is a proud dog owner herself, was given a warm welcome from staff, volunteers and beneficiaries. She saw first-hand the charity's ongoing projects, which are all designed to improve the lives of animals and people, and to help the wider community.
Meghan looked gorgeous for her animal-friendly outing, rocking a cream maternity dress by H&M and an Armani coat. She wore her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup to a minimum, instead sporting a radiant pregnancy glow. The mother-to-be has interacted with Mayhew before, but this was her first official visit in her new role as patron.
Let's take a look at the best photos from her day out…