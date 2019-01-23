Princess Sofia of Sweden
Another pre-royal rebel was Sofia Hellqvist, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's wife. Prior to her marriage, the stunning brunette was a model, waitress and reality TV star who found fame in Paradise Hotel. Sofia, who is now styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia, Duchess of Värmland, also made headlines when she kissed American adult film star Jenna Jameson in Las Vegas.
She met Carl Philip during a lunch with mutual friends, saying it was "love at first sight". "The first thing I noticed about Carl Philip was that he seemed very humble," Sofia told Swedish channel TV 4. "When I got to know him, I saw that he was incredibly natural, very intelligent and very humble." The Prince returned his wife's compliments, saying: "Above all, she's beautiful and has beautiful eyes. But she's also a fantastic person. She's down to earth and has a wonderful personality. There are so many good things to say about her."