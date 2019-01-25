6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

5 adorable ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her Gan-Gan the Queen

Adorable!

...
5 adorable ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her Gan-Gan the Queen
You're reading

5 adorable ways Princess Charlotte is taking after her Gan-Gan the Queen

1/6
Next

The clever way the Queen stays warm in the freezing winter weather
the-queen-and-princess-charlotte-similarity
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

At just three years old, Princess Charlotte is already showing incredible poise and confidence – traits that her great-grandmother the Queen is known for. Childhood photos of the monarch display an uncanny resemblance between the two royals, from their very similar hairstyles to the shape of their eyes and brow. But as well as their physical likeness, Charlotte and her Gan-Gan share the same passions and hobbies. Let's take a look at how Prince William and Kate's daughter is taking after Her Majesty…

Physical appearance

Many royal watchers may argue that Princess Charlotte looks like her dad William, but Charlotte appears to be a mini-me of the Queen. Looking back at old photos of the monarch as a child, it's clear that Charlotte shares the same distinctive eyes as the Queen, from the shape and colour down to the arch of their eyebrows.

the-queen-princess-charlotte-hair
Photo: © PA
2/6

Early photos of the Queen show that she sported a similar style to that worn by Princess Charlotte, with their bobbed hair styled to the side and clipped back away from the eyes. Charlotte also has a similar colour hair to the monarch; while her brother Prince George has fair hair, hers is a light brown shade.

princess-elizabeth-riding-a-horse
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Love of horses

The Queen is known for her love of all things horses, and even in her 92nd year, the monarch still enjoys a spot of horse riding in the grounds of her Windsor Castle home. Every year she also indulges her passion and attends Royal Ascot and the Royal Windsor Horse Show, to watch a series of events from races to show-jumping.

While the Queen had her first riding lesson when she was three years old, little Charlotte started a bit earlier, with her mum Kate revealing to equestrian champion Natasha Baker that her daughter is already learning the sport. "[The Duchess] said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear," Natasha said after speaking to Kate at a reception in Buckingham Palace. "And I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years' time. She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it."

For her first day at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington last year, Princess Charlotte also wore a Cath Kidston backpack that featured a horse print.

the-queen-and-princess-charlotte-with-a-dog
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Love of dogs

Her Majesty's corgis have been keeping her in good canine company for years. The royal received her first corgi, Susan, when she was 18, and even took the little pooch on her honeymoon with Prince Philip. She grew up surrounded by corgis as a young girl and has owned more than 30 dogs since 1945. Her pets have become an iconic part of the royal household; they even joined Her Majesty in a special portrait released for her 90th birthday.

Like her great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte is also an animal lover and the proud owner of the Cambridges' pet dog, Lupo. During the family's royal tour of Canada in 2016, Charlotte was particularly taken by a large dog named Moose while at a children's tea party. The youngster had a whale of a time bouncing up and down on the golden retriever and poodle cross – leading many to wonder whether Lupo gets the same treatment at home!

the-queen-and-princess-charlotte-football
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Love of football

The Queen is said to be a football fan and a secret supporter of Arsenal. Footballer Cesc Fabregas revealed that the monarch told him she is "a fan" during a Buckingham Palace reception, while Prince Harry has previously said that most of the royal family are Arsenal supporters.

The Queen is said to have inherited the footie bug from her mum and it seems Charlotte is also following suit, from her Gan-Gan and her football-mad father Prince William. The Duke has revealed that Charlotte is "showing more aptitude" for the sport than her big brother Prince George.

During a visit to the National Football Museum, William told England women's team captain Steph Houghton: "George is sort of getting into it slowly, but Charlotte is showing more aptitude." The royal children have also been spotted playing football in the gardens of their home, Kensington Palace.

the-queen-and-princess-charlotte-waving
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

Perfect royal wave

From her public appearances, it's clear that Charlotte has already mastered the art of the royal wave, having learnt from the best. In June 2018, she sweetly copied her Gan-Gan as she waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the family's Trooping the Colour celebrations. Charlotte was spotted looking over at the 92-year-old monarch and, not missing a beat, copied Her Majesty to perfection.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries