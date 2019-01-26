9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royal family is an institution built on tradition and values that have been upheld for generations, with each and every member of the family being well-versed on how to conduct themselves properly and how to interact with the public – and unless you're marrying into the family, these principles are introduced from an early age. From Prince William's royal wave as a toddler to Princess Charlotte looking to her great-grandmother, the Queen, for guidance, here are the little royals learning the ropes…

How to do the royal salute

The two ex-army officers are well versed in saluting as a sign of respect at armed forces events, and had plenty of practise when they were youngsters! In this snap from 1987, the two little royals - Princes William and Harry - salute from atop a police motorbike during a visit to the police force. 

royal-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

How to look to the Queen for guidance

While some royals might still need advising by the Queen (like when Her Majesty told Prince William to stand up after he knelt to speak to Prince George during Trooping the Colour), others were watching her for guidance even as youngsters! Little Princess Charlotte paid attention to her great-grandmother during her balcony appearance in 2018, and switched her clapping to waving when she saw the monarch doing it. Adorable!

royal-harry-2
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

How to do the royal wave

Every royal has to practise their wave, and Prince Harry did just that on this first day of nursery school. Back in 1987, the confident Prince gave a wave to the photographers before meeting his headteacher, Jane Mynors. Of course, he had his big brother Prince William to learn from!

royal-william-1
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

How to go on royal tour

Spending days meeting and greeting in a new country can be challenging – so luckily Prince William and Prince Harry have been taught well! The pair are quite happy travelling and meeting new people – as can be seen by the pair waving on their trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia in Venice, Italy, back in 1985.

royal-louise
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

How to attend Trooping the Colour

Lady Louise Windsor showed the world how it was done after attending the Trooping the Colour parade with her parents, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, in a horse drawn carriage back in 2011. At the time, the seven-year-old waved to the public and looked adorable in a pink and red coat, upholding a tradition that is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II.

royal-beatrice-horse
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

How to horse ride

Horse riding is a beloved hobby of the royal family, adored by the Queen, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall, just to name a few. The equestrians clearly begin at an early age, as this picture shows a young Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie riding at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

royal-harry-1
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

How to play polo

While every member of the royal family appears to know how to horse ride, it seems only the men get invested in playing polo! Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry in particular are all keen players, while Prince Philip also used to play back in the day. But they all need to start somewhere, as this photo of little Harry leading a Shetland pony while watched closely by his mum, Princess Diana, might suggest!

royal-beatrice-shake
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

How to meet and greet

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie showed that they had no problem with engaging with the public during a visit to see Dr Dolittle at London's Apollo theatre, where Beatrice looked delighted to greet the representative from the theatre, shaking hands with him and smiling ahead of seeing the show. Too cute!

royal-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

How to ski like a royal pro

Technically not a royal rule, but still a much-loved pastime of the royal family – and adopted at a very young age! Princes William and Harry, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, had one of their earliest photocalls during a ski holiday in 1995, and these trips ended up being a huge part of Eugenie's life in particular after she met her future husband, Jack Brooksbank, on a ski holiday in Verbier!

