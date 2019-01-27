14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

prince-william-doing-yoga-before-polo-match
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

When the royal family are out on an engagement or undertaking a visit or tour abroad, they're on their best behaviour, representing the Firm and sometimes the Queen. They prepare for their public outings weeks beforehand, and are briefed on who they are meeting, what they'll be talking about and what time they'll arrive and depart; everything runs like clockwork.

But the royals are only human at the end of the day, and like to throw in a few surprises here and there, showing their down-to-earth nature and very relatable personalities. See all the different times Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and other royals have acted unexpectedly in public…

Who knew Prince William was a yogi? The future King surprised onlookers when he took part in a group yoga session at Coworth Park Polo Club. William was warming up with his fellow teammates before the players competed in the Audi Polo Challenge in May 2016.

prince-charles-kate-middleton-ironing
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Who would have thought you'd see Prince Charles ironing in public? And what's more, with his daughter-in-law Kate? The royals were visiting Dulwich Picture Gallery in 2012 alongside Camilla to see work done by the Prince's Foundation for Children and the Arts. Charles and Kate, who are both passionate about the arts, had a go at ironing prints onto silk during the hands-on engagement.

the-queen-tesco-gift-card
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

The Queen was left in stitches after she was presented with a Tesco supermarket gift card. Her horse had won at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2016, leaving her with a nice little prize to take home. Every little helps!

kate-middleton-saliva-george
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

On what was one of his first high-profile outings, eight-month-old Prince George visited Taronga Zoo in Australia during the Cambridges' 2014 royal tour. Mum Kate showed her down-to-earth nature by wiping away her baby's drool.

prince-harry-samosas
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Prince Harry enjoyed the food at his wife Meghan's cookbook launch, so much so that he couldn't resist sneaking some extra out with him! The Duke was spotted pinching some samosas, then promptly hiding them behind his back when he started chatting to the group of women outside Kensington Palace. After realising he'd been caught, Harry gave a cheeky laugh to the cameras.

the-queen-james-bond-olympics
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Yes, that really is the Queen skydiving! Just kidding. Her Majesty made her acting debut as starred in the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony, alongside James Bond, played by Daniel Craig. The Queen was seen briefing Mr Bond about a "secret mission" before they left Buckingham Palace and climbed aboard a helicopter. The pair then "parachuted" into Olympic Park just in time for the royal's big entrance.

prince-harry-singing-hamilton
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Prince Harry stole the show as he attended a production of Hamilton in London with his wife Meghan. The charismatic Prince got up on stage to deliver a speech, but surprised theatre-goers when he broke into song and treated them to a rendition of one of the show's iconic lines!

"You say..." Harry sang as he kicked off his speech, while the cast and audience went wild and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stomped his foot. Harry had fittingly chosen to perform a line by the play's royal funnyman: King George III.

prince-harry-mic-drop
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

It's not every day the Queen is asked to film hilarious videos with her grandchildren. But in the lead-up to the Invictus Games in 2016, Prince Harry turned to the monarch for help in responding to Barack and Michelle Obama's "fight talk". The Obamas had recorded a video, telling Harry and the GB team to "bring it". The Prince responded by roping in the Queen, who replied to the Obamas' antics with an exasperated "Oh really!" as Harry smirked at the camera and did a mic drop.

duchess-cornwall-dancing
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

During a visit to Jewish Care's Brenner Centre, Camilla got into the spirit by dancing to Israeli folk song Hava Nagila, which means 'Let's rejoice.' The Duchess linked arms and was spun around, later revealing: "I sometimes go to places which are a bit sad, but this place is one of the most uplifting centres I've ever been to. Meeting all you wonderful, inspirational people has been a real treat. How most of you look so young, I don't know!"

During the engagement, Prince Charles' wife toured the tables of people having afternoon tea and told one group: "We all feel young inside."

kate-middleton-dancing-paddington
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Kate also showed off her dance moves during a visit to Paddington station in 2017. The Duchess, who was still battling morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis, managed a little dance with none other than Paddington Bear.

royals-worried-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

Prince George gave the royal family a fright when he leant over the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour. William quickly pulled his son back at lightning speed, while mum Kate, who had her hands full with baby Princess Charlotte, looked full of worry. Camilla and the Queen also reached out for George.

kate-middleton-tomato-floor-5-second-rule
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

While sampling a tomato at the Chelsea Flower Show for BBC Radio 2: Chris Evans' Taste Garden, the Duchess of Cambridge sparked a debate about the 'three second rule' when she promptly ate a tomato that she had accidentally dropped on the floor. Speaking about the tomato, down-to-earth Kate told Chris: "It's delicious and sweet."

the-queen-tells-prince-william-off
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Prince William was given a right telling off from his grandmother the Queen when he bent down to talk to his son Prince George at Trooping the Colour. Her Majesty looked less than impressed, and clearly aware that thousands of eyes were on the family, promptly told William to get up.

kate-middleton-prince-william-being-silly
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Prince William and Kate showed their playful nature as they attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014. As the Duke reached for his wife's lanyard and ID, Kate pulled a funny face, unaware that the photographers were snapping away.

