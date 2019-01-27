View Galleries
See the royals before their very regal transformation
Joining a royal family means giving up your day job to serve your sovereign and country, whether that's carrying out official engagements, going...
Kate Middleton bonds with children and young people in Lewisham
The Duchess of Cambridge's keen interest in helping children from a very young age took her to Lewisham on Tuesday afternoon. Kate travelled...
The photos that show Kate Middleton has the best relationship with her royal in-laws
Kate Middleton invited backstage to meet ballet dancers at Royal Opera House
The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a magical day out at the Royal Opera House – an engagement that her daughter Princess Charlotte would have loved to...
Kate Middleton gets stuck into pizza making and gardening with children in Islington