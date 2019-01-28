13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

prince-harry-soaking-hug
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

In honour of HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity online, we're taking a look at the best photos of royals showing their kind-hearted nature. From the Duchess of Cambridge to the Duchess of Sussex, the royal family warm hearts with their big hugs and affectionate chatter. Even when they're out on official engagements and in strict working mode, the royals can't resist embracing well-wishers during walkabouts, especially adorable children!

Prince Harry might just wear the crown for best royal hugger though. One of his most memorable interactions with a fan was in June 2017 when he visited Sydney, Australia. Despite the torrential rain and thunderstorm, which left him drenched to the skin, Harry remained in high spirits and brightened up the day of 98-year-old Daphne Dunne. The Prince had met Daphne once before in 2015, and was reunited with her again in 2018 during Harry and Meghan's tour of Australasia. "He kissed me on the other cheek this time," said Daphne in 2017. "He really is a lovely young man and he's warm and genuine."

prince-harry-comforts-fan
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

Harry also comforted one tearful fan in Australia, who was so excited to see the Prince she broke down in tears.

kate-middletonhugs
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

Kate has carried out hundreds of royal visits in her seven years as a member of The Firm, and some of the sweetest hugs she's shared are with little children. In the left photo, the Duchess received a warm hug from six-year-old Diamond Marshall at Calgary's international airport in 2011. Sadly, the brave youngster lost her battle to cancer in December 2014.

everyone-hugging-meghan-markle
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

Harry appears to have found his match in his wife Meghan when it comes to the best hugs. During the couple's visit to Cardiff, Harry told a group of children attending a dance class to "hug Meghan", prompting the girls to rush over and embrace her in a big group hug.

meghan-markle-sweet-hug-fan
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

The former actress is famously tactile and known for her warm nature. Bonnie Hammer, the woman who hired Meghan to star in Suits, has previously said: "Meghan is not formal, Meghan is warm, she's a hugger, she's a kisser. I heard a story from her very early in their dating and Meghan would come up to the palace and she'd get out of the car and she'd have a bag or two. The guards would basically greet her and kind of walk her in. After the first couple of times I guess she started giving a hug to the guys, which wasn't exactly protocol and at some point somebody said to her, 'People don't usually do that' and she said (shrugging) 'I'm American, I hug'."

meghan-markle-hug-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

The mum-to-be shared a very sweet hug with five-year-old Luke Vincent, who greeted her as she and Harry landed in Dubbo, Australia.

prince-charles-meaningful-hug
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Prince Charles shared his sympathy with a local whose family member went missing in the 1999 Kosovo war. The future King was visiting Pristina in March 2016 and had an emotional moment with the local.

camilla-hugging-royal-fans
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Camilla showed her kind-hearted nature as she embraced one fan, Konstantinos Faitakis, in Crete in 2018.

the-countess-of-wessex-hug
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

During a visit to the Isle of Wight, the Countess of Wessex had a warm exchange with a cast member after she watched a performance at the Shanklin Theatre.

meghan-markle-hugging-kindness
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Meghan was reunited with victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, who united to create a charity cookbook called Together. The Duchess wrote the foreword for the best-selling book.

sweet-prince-harry-hug
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

Harry first met Relebohile "Mutsu" Potsane in 2004 when he was a 19-year-old Gap Year student visiting Lesotho. And in 2016, the pair were reunited at Kensington Palace when Mutsu and 11 of his friends visited London to perform in a special fundraising concert. Mutsu was 16 at the time, and although a little more shy, gave Harry a warm hug.

camilla-hugging-schoolchildren
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Camilla is greeted with a hug by a youngster at Rufford Primary School in 2008.

prince-william-hugging-fan
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

Prince William shared a lovely moment with Katie Daley during a visit to Aintree University Hospital in 2017. William visited the hospital to formally open the new Urgent Care and Trauma Centre.

