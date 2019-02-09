﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

See the best photos of the royals at the BAFTAs

The red carpet will be rolled out on Sunday for the 2019 BAFTAs ceremony, and while Hollywood's finest – including Rachel Weisz, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone – are expected to attend, there will be some very special guests of honour at the event. Last month, Kensington Palace confirmed that Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be making an appearance.

This will be the Duchess' third time at the ceremony. Kate made her debut in February 2017 and again attended last year when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. Her husband William, meanwhile, has walked the red carpet various times before in his role as President of BAFTA. On the night, William also usually presents the Fellowship award on stage. Let's take a look at when the royals have attended the BAFTAs in past years, starting with…

Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges made their debut as a couple in 2017. Kate, 37, made quite the entrance at Royal Albert Hall, looking breathtaking in a bespoke strapless, tiered Alexander McQueen gown embellished with white flowers. She wore her hair swept back in a chignon to highlight her dazzling diamond chandelier earrings.

Prince William and Kate

The following year in 2018, Kate joined her husband again for a second time at the BAFTAs. The Duchess, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, decided to dress her bump in a flowing dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black belt. Her belt was thought to be a subtle nod to the awards' dress code of wearing black that year to support the Time's Up movement.

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge has been President of BAFTA since 2010. Here he is walking his first red carpet in his official role almost ten years ago!

Princess Anne

Before they were renamed the BAFTAs in 1976, they were known as the SFTA Awards (the Society of Film and Television Arts Awards). Princess Anne is pictured here in March 1971 with comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, presenting the double act with the award for the best light entertainment programme for The Morecambe and Wise Show. Anne was President of BAFTA from 1972 to 2000.

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal presents Francesca Annis with her BAFTA in March 1979.

Prince Philip

The Duke of Edinburgh was the first President of BAFTA, holding the role from 1959 to 1965. Philip has presented various awards over the years, including one to Richard Attenborough for his work on The L-Shaped Room in 1963.

The Queen

Prince William's grandmother the Queen didn't strictly attend the BAFTAs, but she was given an honorary trophy in 2013 in recognition of her lifetime support of British film and television. Sir Kenneth Branagh did the honours and presented Her Majesty with the award at Windsor Castle, thanking her for being a patron of so many entertainment bodies and charities.

He also quipped that the Queen was the "most memorable Bond girl yet" referring to her cameo alongside Daniel Craig in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch.

The monarch proudly displays her BAFTA on a cabinet in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, alongside a selection of family photos.

