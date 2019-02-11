﻿
24 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royal family at film premieres: From the Queen and Princess Diana to Kate Middleton

The royal family at film premieres: From the Queen and Princess Diana to Kate Middleton
The royal family at film premieres: From the Queen and Princess Diana to Kate Middleton

Photo: © Getty Images
1/24

The royal family have attended countless film premieres over the years, from James Bond's For Your Eyes Only to Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom. The Queen even gave The Grinch the royal seal of approval in 2000, and delighted fans of the Christmas film by wearing a green gown!

HELLO! has searched far and wide and found an enchanting selection of photos including some of Princess Diana's most showstopping outfits from the 80s and 90s, the Queen in her dazzling royal finery and modern day fairytale couple the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

1960

The Queen was magnificent for a film premiere wearing a white beaded evening gown and tiara.

Photo: © Getty Images
2/24

March 1966

The Queen meets actress and 60s icon Julie Christie before the premiere of Born Free in London's Leicester Square.

Photo: © Getty Images
3/24

February 1967

Princess Margaret chatted to Hollywood legends Richard Burton and his wife Elizabeth Taylor at the Royal Film Performance of The Taming Of The Shrew which they starred in.

Photo: © Getty Images
4/24

January 1973

Queen Elizabeth was majestic in an embellished gown with a white fur stole at a glamorous premiere in London's West End.

Photo: © Getty Images
5/24

June 1981

Lady Diana Spencer lit up the red carpet at the premiere of Bond movie For Your Eyes Only wearing a dotty scarlet dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
6/24

June 1984

Pregnant with Prince Harry, Diana was positively radiant at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom wearing a pale blue Catherine Walker gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
7/24

January 1985

Diana turned heads in her backless velvet gown at the Back To The Future premiere.

Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

June 1985

Diana, Princess of Wales, had a Bond girl moment in her shimmering pleated gown at the premiere of A View To A Kill.

Photo: © Getty Images
9/24

February 1990

Diana attended the Steel Magnolias premiere in aid of The Princes' Trust wearing a deep red velvet gown by Catherine Walker.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/24

May 1991

Princess Diana wowed in a stunning white gown at the Royal Film Premiere of Where Angels Fear To Tread in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
11/24

September 1991

The Princess Of Wales wore a ivory and pink silk crepe one-sleeved gown by Catherine Walker for the charity premiere of Stepping Out.

Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

February 1997

Diana worked her magic on the red carpet wearing a scoop neck navy blue gown to the London premiere of In Love and War.

Photo: © Getty Images
13/24

November 2000

Her Majesty wore a mint green number for The Grinch premiere.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/24

November 2006

The monarch meets leading lady Judi Dench at the royal premiere for the 21st Bond film Casino Royale in Leicester Square.

Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

February 2008

Camilla was regal in shades of pink and purple at the royal premiere of The Other Boleyn Girl.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/24

March 2009

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended the World Premiere of The Young Victoria in London's Leicester Square.

Photo: © Getty Images
17/24

September 2009

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their mother Sarah, Duchess of York, brought a touch of royal glamour to the premiere of the same film, which starred Emily Blunt as the monarch, at Toronto International Film Festival.

Photo: © Rex
18/24

February 2010

Charles and Camilla were greeted with warm applause as they arrived at the royal world premiere of Alice In Wonderland in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
19/24

January 2012

William and Kate attended the War Horse premiere in London's Leicester Square. The Duchess wore an Alice Temperley black lace gown.

Photo: © Getty Images
20/24

September 2012

The Countess of Wessex cut a sophisticated figure in a form-fitting black dress and a fan clutch bag at the Rebelle premiere in Toronto.

Photo: © Getty Images
21/24

October 2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall were picture-perfect at the royal world premiere of Bond film Skyfall at London's Royal Albert Hall.

kate-middleton-mandela-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
22/24

December 2013

Months after welcoming their first child, Prince William and Kate attended the premiere of a new film about his life, Mandela: The Long Walk to Freedom, in London. The Duchess, wearing a floor-length Roland Mouret dress, met Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi Mandela and members of the film's cast and crew, including director Justin Chadwick, Idris Elba and Naomie Harris.

kate-middleton-Spectre-at-Royal-Albert-Hall
Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

October 2015

Princes William and Harry and Duchess Kate united to attend the London premiere of the new James Bond movie, 007: Spectre, at the Royal Albert Hall. The mother-of-three was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in a stunning Jenny Packham gown.

kate-middleton-A-Street-Cat-Named-Bob
Photo: © Getty Images
24/24

November 2016

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a white Self Portrait dress as she attended the UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob. Attending the film in her capacity as patron for the charity Action on Addiction, the Duchess' night was made when she got to stroke the 'famous' cat while chatting to his owner, James Bowen.

