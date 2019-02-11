All the times Meghan Markle and Princes Charles showed their close bond

You might like...
-
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are looking for a PA – and this is how you can apply
Royal fans could have the chance of landing a dream job working for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. A new listing on LinkedIn has revealed...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's night at the Natural History Museum - As it happened
-
Strictly star AJ Pritchard reveals big change following club attack
Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard has opened up about how his life has changed since he became victim of an unprovoked attack in December. The...
-
All grown up: Find out what happened to our favourite childhood TV stars
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more – all the little royals on their best behaviour