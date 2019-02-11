﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

All the times Meghan Markle and Princes Charles showed their close bond



Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex has enjoyed a close relationship with her in-laws Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall since meeting Prince Harry, and throughout the time there have been some lovely pictures capturing this. Most memorably, Charles showed just how much he cares for Meghan on her wedding day in May 2018, when he accompanied her up the aisle when her own father, Thomas Markle, was unable to make the big day due to ill health. Both Charles and Camilla did all they could to make Meghan feel special on her wedding day, while at the same time looking after her mum, Doria Ragland, who attended the ceremony alone.

At royal events, fans have enjoyed seeing Meghan, Charles and Camilla sharing jokes and laughing, with Meghan having fitted into her royal role with ease. Most significantly, Meghan's first appearance following her wedding day, and debut as a member of the royal family was Charles' 70th birthday party. At one point, Meghan, Charles and Camilla were pictured laughing as they watched Harry's speech interrupted by a bee buzzing around him. In the coming months, Charles and Camilla will no doubt be of huge support to both Meghan and Harry in their personal life, as they are set to welcome their first baby this spring.

Photo: © Getty Images
For the Royal Air Force's 100th anniversary in June 2018, the royal family marked the special occasion with a number of events. And during their balcony appearance, Prince Charles and Camilla looked delighted as they shared a joked with Meghan, while Harry, Kate and William also joined in the fun. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles showed just how much he thinks of Meghan on her wedding day to Prince Harry, as he stepped in to walk her up the aisle to marry his son. Harry later opened up about the moment he asked his dad on BBC documentary celebrating Charles’ 70th birthday.

Harry said: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said 'yes, of course, I'll do whatever Megan needs and I'm here to support you'. For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us."

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan celebrated her one-month wedding anniversary at Royal Ascot in June 2018, and enjoyed catching up with father-in-law Prince Charles during the day. Meghan and Charles were pictured enjoying a conversation with Camilla and Harry in attendance too. This was Meghan's debut at the annual event, and she was no doubt happy to have her in-laws around for extra support. 

Photo: © Getty Images
At Trooping the Colour in 2018, Meghan and Harry were pictured sharing a joke with Charles as they stood on the balcony with the rest of the royal family. The next Trooping of Colour will see the pair make an extra special balcony appearance as first-time parents. Charles has previously spoken about his excitement at welcoming his fourth grandchild, as well as fears for their future due to environmental issues such as plastic pollution.

Photo: © Getty Images
After Prince Charles accompanied Meghan up the aisle on her wedding day, Harry touchingly thanked him afterwards. A source spoke to The Times about Meghan and Charles' relationship at the time, explaining: "They have spent a lot of time together. She was particularly touched by the welcome that the Prince of Wales provided to her mother. It was really lovely. The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall were incredibly warm towards her."

Photo: © Rex
Charles and Camilla adore their grandchildren, with Charles sweetly being called Grandpa Wales by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Just after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their baby news, Charles went to a visit at the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in Aberdeenshire, where he sampled a 30-year-old malt and was asked if he had toasted becoming a grandfather again. "Oh yes, absolutely. Several times, thank you," laughed Charles.

