Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's night at the Natural History Museum - As it happened

Photo: © Getty Images
On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a short journey from Kensington Palace to the Natural History Museum, where they enjoyed watching the gala performance of The Wider Earth. As ever, Harry and Meghan looked in great spirits as they arrived at the glitzy event, and were all smiles as they stepped out their car, greeting the adoring crowds on the way.

All eyes were on Meghan and her blossoming baby bump, which was dressed in her favourite Amanda Wakeley white coat and a co-ordinating dress by Calvin Klein. Harry, meanwhile, looked dapper in a sharp suit.

The production was in support of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and its official partner, The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC). Prince Harry is President of the QCT, which uses its network and platform to help young leaders realise their dreams and ambitions for the future. Aptly, the QCC is a network of forest conservation initiatives that conserves forests across the globe.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan looked delighted to be attending the special performance of The Wider Earth on Tuesday night. 

Photo: © PA
Meghan looked incredible in an all-white outfit, teaming together her Amanda Wakeley coat - which was first seen back in March 2018 - and a high neck Calvin Klein dress. Her outfit was complete with a pair of Ralph Lauren heels and a matching clutch. 

Photo: © PA
Prince Harry and Meghan were welcomed to the Natural History Museum, and Meghan received a beautiful bouquet of flowers. The royals were there to watch gala performance of The Wider Earth.

Meghan looked delighted after being presented some flowers by a little girl named Sage who had waited outside the Natural History Museum for the royal to arrive. 

Photo: © PA
As ever, Meghan's makeup was radiant, with the Duchess opting for a natural look, with smokey eyes and a sun-kissed complexion. The mum-to-be wore her hair swept back in her trademark messy bun. 

Photo: © PA
Prince Harry looked smart in a navy suit as he arrived at the Natural History Museum to watch the gala performance on The Wider Earth. The production is in support of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT), in which is he President of. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan and Harry were all ears as they chatted to the hosts inside the Natural History Museum. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess were taken through to the museum, having received a warm welcome from outside. The pair walked hand-in-hand as they made their way to the gala ceremony. 

Meghan and Harry introduced themselves to a group of children who were excited at meeting the royal couple inside the Natural History Museum on Tuesday night. The pair have always been natural around children, and soon will be welcoming their first baby together in the spring. 

