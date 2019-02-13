﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton represents Fab Four on London outing – see all the photos

The Duchess of Cambridge was championing mental health

The Queen makes an important new addition to her team
kate middleton arrives at mental health conference in tweed suit
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge has been flying the flag for mental health for years, and on Thursday, Kate attended a very important event in London. As one of the four patrons of The Royal Foundation, Kate was a guest of honour at the Mental Health in Education conference at Mercers' Hall. The event focused on children's mental health, with head teachers and other education experts discussing what more can be done to tackle mental health issues in schools.

Kate, who is a firm believer in early intervention to prevent problems later on in children's lives, looked typically elegant on her day out. The mum-of-three went business chic in a tweed blazer and skirt combo. She was given a warm welcome at the conference, with a number of royal fans waiting outside Mercers' Hall to catch a glimpse of Prince William's wife.

Let's take a look at the best photos from Kate's day out…

kate middleton at mental health conference
Kate arrived just after 11am, looking ready to immerse herself in the conference. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mum wore a navy and black tweed suit and kept warm with thick black tights.

kate middleton at mental health conference
Photo: © Getty Images
She was given a warm welcome at the conference.

kate middleton blowdry
Photo: © Getty Images
A closer look at Kate's flawless makeup look and her £3,000 18ct white gold and diamond earrings by Kiki McDonough.

kate middleton and kate silverton
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal was reunited with broadcaster and presenter Kate Silverton, who was hosting the conference.

kate middleton at mental health conference
Photo: © Getty Images
Through her work with The Royal Foundation, Kate's focus has always been on supporting and promoting the mental health of children and young people.

kate middleton at mental health conference
Photo: © Getty Images
The event brought together delegates from across the mental health and education sectors to explore and discuss the benefits of collaborative working and what more can be done to tackle mental health issues in schools.

kate middleton at mental health conference
Photo: © Getty Images
The conference saw a full day of speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions. Kate sat in on a number of sessions, including one on how mental health modules can be integrated into teacher training courses, and another on the role of school leaders in creating a culture of wellbeing in schools.

kate middleton at mental health conference
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate also met head teachers from schools who are currently piloting The Royal Foundation's Mentally Healthy Schools programme. Kate launched the Mentally Healthy Schools website last year, which gives free access to mental health resources.

