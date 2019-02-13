Kate Middleton represents Fab Four on London outing – see all the photos

You might like...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare displays of affection
Do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hold hands in public? Yes, they do! Here is a photo gallery of Prince William and Kate's most romantic...
-
The best royal family curtsies from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle
She may be heavily pregnant, but that hasn't stopped the Duchess of Sussex from following strict royal protocol. Over Christmas, fans were...
-
When the royal family can't stop giggling – see the best photos
-
Best photos from Prince William and Kate Middleton's starry night at the BAFTAs
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a starry night at the BAFTAs on Sunday, adding a touch of royal power to the ceremony. William, who is...
-
Proof that the royal family always have the best time on tour in New Zealand
Visiting New Zealand has become somewhat of a rite of passage for members of the British royal family. Last October, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, made...