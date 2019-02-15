﻿
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's striking similarities

Can you guess some of them?

Why Prince William and Kate won't carry out engagements next week
They may come from very different backgrounds, but the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex are similar in more ways than you may think. And we don't just mean marrying into the royal family, or their flawless, impeccable style (designer and high-street) - the two royal ladies both have common interests (especially when it comes to Wimbledon!), fantastic qualities and attributes, and more. Read on to see just how similar Kate and Meghan are...

Designer style

Great minds think alike! Kate and Meghan donned lacy Diane von Furstenberg dresses a few years apart. Prince Harry's wife wore a shorter, navy version of the designer's "Zarita" dress to a 2012 USA Network event in Hollywood, while Prince William's wife opted for a full-length black gown version for the 2014 Royal Variety Performance in London.

Photos: Getty Images

Photo: © Getty Images
Maternity style

During their pregnancies, the Duchesses continued to show their sartorial prowess, wowing in both high street and designer wear. Kate's go-to luxury labels tend to be Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham, while Meghan is a big fan of Givenchy.

Photo: © Getty Images
They love going to Wimbledon

Kate has been a fan of tennis since her childhood days and as a royal, took over the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club patronage from the Queen. She attends Wimbledon every year without fail – one of her favourite royal engagements in her calendar – and last year, she was joined by Meghan. The former actress had attended the south west London tennis tournament previously to cheer on her good friend Serena Williams.

Photo: © Getty Images
Love of nature

Both Kate and Meghan are outdoorsy people, and often retreat to the countryside when royal duty doesn't call. The Cambridges own a property in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, while Meghan and Prince Harry love escaping to Oxfordshire.

Party people

Kate worked for her parents' party business, called Party Pieces. The Duchess modelled for the family's catalogues and expanded the business with the launch of a division for baby parties. Similarly, Meghan has had her hand in (literally) helping with event details. Prior to becoming an actress, the TV star made money as a calligrapher, which she called her "pseudo-waitressing job." She told Esquire in 2013, "I did calligraphy for the invitations for, like, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding."

Photos: Getty Images/Instagram/@meghanmarkle

They're both well educated

The Duchess of Cambridge attended St. Andrews University, where she studied art history - and met her prince! Meanwhile across the pond, Meghan studied theatre and international relations at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Photos: Daily Mail/Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images/Nigel Parry/USA Network

Charitable and maternal

When it comes to their charity and humanitarian work, both the Duchess and actress have proven to be naturals working with children. Prince George's mum has met with numerous children over the years as part of her work with mental health charities and hospices. Meanwhile, Prince Harry's wife showed off her maternal side during a visit to a refugee camp in Rwanda as part of her work as a UN Women's advocate. Describing her humanitarian work, Meghan has said, "I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches – I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul, and fuels my purpose."

Photos: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Strong headpiece games

Apart from looking stylish in their chic, designer threads, both Kate and Meghan know how to wear a fascinator!

Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage/Instagram/@meghanmarkle

The long-lost Middleton sister

Meghan Markle bears a strong resemblance to Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton. From their brunette locks, dark brown eyes and flawless sun-kissed skin, the women could easily pass as relatives.

Photos: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Ladies in red

The brunette beauties know how to make a statement in bold red dresses. Prince George's mum looked elegant in a Preen dress during her 2016 visit to Canada, while Meghan brought colour to the streets of New York in her scarlet frock. The Suits actress previously admitted to HELLO! Canada, "Fashion can change your mood."

Photos: Chris Jackson PA Wire/PA Images/GC Images

They're expressive

Both of the British Princes' ladies have shown a wide range of facial expressions from anxious to happy, while watching the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Photos: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Their mums were in the travel industry

Kate’s mother Carole Middleton worked as an air hostess for British Airways, where she met fellow steward and now-husband Michael Middleton. Similarly, Meghan’s mum Doria also come from a travel background. The American actress told Allure in 2014: "My mom was a travel agent, so off-the-beaten-path travel has always been a big part of my life."

Photos: Pimentel/WireImage/Instagram/@meghanmarkle

