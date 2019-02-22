When royal babies and children get the giggles – see the sweet photos

You might like...
-
Royal naughty moments: from Prince Harry to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
-
When royals are spotted off-duty from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle
Fans are used to seeing members of the royal family on official engagements, looking immaculate as they carry out their duties and represent Her...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's rare displays of affection
Do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hold hands in public? Yes, they do! Here is a photo gallery of Prince William and Kate's most romantic...
-
The best royal family curtsies from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle
She may be heavily pregnant, but that hasn't stopped the Duchess of Sussex from following strict royal protocol. Over Christmas, fans were...
-
Kate Middleton represents Fab Four on London outing – see all the photos
The Duchess of Cambridge has been flying the flag for mental health for years, and on Thursday, Kate attended a very important event in London. As one...