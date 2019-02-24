﻿
Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bond with local children, Meghan gets tattoo – live tour updates

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bond with local children, Meghan gets tattoo – live tour updates
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bond with local children, Meghan gets tattoo – live tour updates

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were up bright and early on Sunday morning for a busy day ahead, which started with a visit to a secondary school in Asni Town in the Atlas Mountains.

The royal couple will meet local schoolchildren and their teachers, tour the school to visit the classrooms and even watch some of the children take part in a football match. They will then stop by at the original Education For All boarding house, which works to help improved gender equality in Morocco.

While there, Prince Harry will present founder Michael McHugo an MBE for his services.

Harry and Meghan flew into Morocco on Saturday, but arrived a little later than expected due to their delayed Royal Air Maroc flight. The pair were travelling by a scheduled flight which was late arriving in the UK. The intention of their visit is to highlight Morocco's focus on women’s empowerment, girl's education, inclusivity, and the encouragement of social entrepreneurship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the 'Education For All' boarding house in Asni Town, Atlas Mountains on the second day of their tour of Morocco.

The couple looked relaxed and happy as they chatted to workers at the boarding house and were gifted with flowers for Meghan. People waved flags as the pair arrived. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan was given a henna tattoo by 17-year-old Samira who has lived in Asni for 6 years - the henna flower was created on Meghan’s right hand to celebrate her pregnancy as per Moroccan tradition.

When the art work was completed Meghan said, "That’s really lovely" and proudly showed it to husband Prince Harry, 34, who was sitting next to her. Meghan added, "It will dry for a little bit and then we can walk through." 

Samira explained, "It is a traditional practice for pregnant women in Moroccan. It is to bring luck for the baby."

The couple seemed delighted with Meghan's pretty new body art and shared a sweet moment as Harry sat with his hand protectively around his wife's back. 

Meghan and Harry posed for a photograph outside the boarding house with all the girls and teachers. Meghan lovingly cradled her growing baby bump as she smiled broadly in the warm Moroccan sun. 

During her trip, Meghan had conversed with the girls in French. 

She asked, "Qu'est ce que tu veux être quand tu quittes l’école? (What do you want to be when you leave school?)". She also asked, "Vous voulez aller à l’université, (Do you want to go to university?)" and was very impressed when the girls told her they wanted to be teachers, engineers and doctors. "Big dreams."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got down to a child's level to meet sisters Rania, 5 and Ayhana, 2 Minejem on the second day of their tour of Morocco. Meghan gleefully showed the two little girls her pretty tattoo. 

