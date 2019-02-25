﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic PDA moments from royal Morocco tour

Princess Eugenie goes back to university – details
prince-harry-meghan-markle-car-pda
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed their last royal tour before the birth of their first child. Having spent a period of time apart while Meghan attended her baby shower in New York, the couple reunited and flew to Morocco, delighting fans with their public displays of affection.

The couple have barely been able to keep their hands off each other during their three-day trip, which saw the royal couple travel to the North African nation with the aim of boosting ties between the countries. The couple visited a number of girl's education and youth empowerment initiatives; causes that have always been important to Meghan, but all the more relevant as the couple look to become first time parents in the spring.

READ: Duke and Duchess of Sussex late for Morocco tour

As the pair arrived from the airport for their first public appearance, Harry and Meghan shared an intimate moment in their car before stepping out on the red carpet. Wearing a stunning bespoke Valentino dress, the Duchess lightly squeezed her husband's leg seconds before they separated on the red carpet, where royal protocol dictated that Harry walked ahead of his heavily pregnant wife as he inspected the guard.

WATCH: Duchess Meghan takes moment to check on baby bump during engagement

prince-harry-meghan-sweet-moment-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess took every opportunity to get close on day one of their trip, when they headed to a town in the Atlas Mountains. Meghan was seen leaning into her husband for physical and emotional support, while Harry gazed affectionately at the Duchess. In matching sunglasses, the pair grinned while Meghan proudly displayed the henna tattoo she had received earlier in the day.

meghan-markle-hand-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
In Ansi, the couple paid a visit to girl's schooling initiative Education For All, where Meghan loosely interlocked fingers with her Prince. Both of the Sussexes rocked a comfortable, relaxed look, with Meghan wearing a longline Alice + Olivia blazer, while Harry kept warm in a casual fleece.

READ: Duchess Meghan recycles favourite shoes to Morocco's Atlas Mountains

meghan-markle-henna-tattoo
Photo: © Getty Images
While visiting Education For All, a charity which provides a full education for girls in rural Morocco, the Duchess was keen to engage with the charity's recipients. With his wife being an outspoken advocate for women's rights, Harry was happy to sit back while his wife led, placing a hand on the small of her back in support.

MORE: Meghan and Kate are pregnancy twins - see what unusual thing they both did in 3rd trimester

meghan-harry-dinner-morocco-holding-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
Going from casual daywear to glamourous evening attire, the Duke and Duchess held onto each other as they attended an evening reception at the residence of the British Ambassador, Thomas Reilly. Meghan gazed at her husband as she clutched his palm, holding a chic clutch bag in her other hand.

meghan-markle-prince-harry-hand-back
Photo: © Getty Images
Wearing an elegant custom Dior gown, Meghan looked every inch the regal figure in soft cream and gold tones. When gifted a posy of fresh flowers by two young girls, the gracious Duchess was keen to include Prince Harry, introducing her royal husband to the children.

meghan-markle-prince-harry-stables
Photo: © Getty Images
On the second day of their tour, the Duke of Sussex reconnected with his equestrian roots as the couple visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports. The organisation provides equine therapy to children with special needs and Harry and Meghan clasped hands as they were introduced to some of the charity's hardest workers: the horses!

meghan-and-harry-morocco
Photo: © Getty Images
During the rest of their day in Rabat, the Duke and Duchess visited a cooking school for underprivileged children. Wearing a chic Breton stripe top, Meghan linked her arm through Harry's as she locked fingers with her husband, displaying her large engagement ring on her free hand.

harry-meghan-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
During their time at the culinary school, the royal couple learned how to make traditional Moroccan cuisine and sampled a variety of local dishes along the way. Laughing as Harry tried a traditional pancake, Meghan showed a fun side of her personality, going on to exchange her Hubb Kitchen cookbook with a book by Moha Fedel, one of Morocco's top chef.

meghan-markle-prince-harry-ponytail
Photo: © Getty Images
Finishing their trip by heading to a social entrepreneurship event in Rabat, Meghan went back to her monochromatic roots in a white blazer and black bump-skimming dress. Pairing the look with statement gold earrings and a sleek ponytail, Harry was seen playfully touching his wife's hair in a close and intimate act. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

