Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic PDA moments from royal Morocco tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed their last royal tour before the birth of their first child. Having spent a period of time apart while Meghan attended her baby shower in New York, the couple reunited and flew to Morocco, delighting fans with their public displays of affection.
The couple have barely been able to keep their hands off each other during their three-day trip, which saw the royal couple travel to the North African nation with the aim of boosting ties between the countries. The couple visited a number of girl's education and youth empowerment initiatives; causes that have always been important to Meghan, but all the more relevant as the couple look to become first time parents in the spring.
READ: Duke and Duchess of Sussex late for Morocco tour - As it happened
As the pair arrived from the airport for their first public appearance, Harry and Meghan shared an intimate moment in their car before stepping out on the red carpet. Wearing a stunning bespoke Valentino dress, the Duchess lightly squeezed her husband's leg seconds before they separated on the red carpet, where royal protocol dictated that Harry walked ahead of his heavily pregnant wife as he inspected the guard.
WATCH: Duchess Meghan takes moment to check on baby bump during engagement