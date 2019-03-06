Royal money: surprising facts about Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals' cash flow

The British royal family's finances are often misunderstood, but you may be surprised to find out just where everyone from the Queen to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get their money from. While many details of their finances are kept private, it was reported in Forbes in 2017 that the royal family's net worth was a staggering £66billion.
Sovereign Grant
As the longest ruling and oldest British monarch, the Queen is by far the wealthiest member of the family. The 92-year-old monarch's worth comes in part from a percentage of profits generated from the Crown Estate. The Queen also gets a percentage of that profit from the Sovereign Grant, which amounted to £76.1m in the 2017-18 report.
An additional £30.4million was given in that year to help pay for the renovations of Buckingham Palace and essential building services including pipework, electrical wiring and boilers.