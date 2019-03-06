﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't let the rain dampen their spirits in Blackpool – see best photos

The couple spent the day up north

Surprise! Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry on stage at Wembley – watch video
kate-middleton-arrives-in-blackpool
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled north on Wednesday for a jam-packed and slightly rainy day out in Blackpool. William and Kate started with a visit to the town's iconic Blackpool Tower, whose ballroom features regularly on Strictly Come Dancing each year. The royals joined a roundtable briefing about Blackpool's recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

They then took part in a walkabout on the promenade, greeting well-wishers, before heading to Blackpool Central Library. While Kate continued her work on early childhood and joined people involved in Blackpool's 'A Better Start' programme, William met those affected by problems around mental health, including issues such as homelessness and addiction. Their final engagement of the day took Revoe Park, a recently revamped community garden and park that was previously a known location for drug use.

We'll be updating this story with photos as they arrive. Let's take a look at William and Kate's day out… 

Following on from Tuesday's mint dress, Kate didn't disappoint with her latest look in Blackpool. The mum-of-three opted for a green coat by Sportmax and a dress by Michael Kors.

kate-middleton-handbag
Photo: © Getty Images
Beauty-wise, Kate had her hair tied up into a high ponytail and opted for minimal makeup. She carried a matching green handbag.

kate-middleton-waves-blackpool-crowd
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals arrived to cheers from excited fans and waved before stepping into the iconic Blackpool Tower for their first engagement of the day.

kate-middleton-smiles-inside-blackpool-tower
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Once inside, William and Kate were shown a giant mirror unveiled by Princess Diana in July 1992 to mark the opening of Tower World, with the Duke describing it as "fantastic" and "amazing".

prince-william-kate-watch-dance-blackpool-tower
Photo: © Getty Images
The royals were also taken to a balcony overlooking the Ballroom to watch dozens of local couples dancing a traditional waltz to I Shall See You Later, played on the Wurlitzer by Chris Hopkins. William and Kate had expressed an interest in seeing the iconic Ballroom, so it was prepared last-minute.

kate-middleton-dress-blackpool
Photo: © Getty Images
William and Kate sat in on a roundtable discussion about the town's recent history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

blackpool-tower-william-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate told wellwishers outside the Tower that she hoped to bring her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to visit Blackpool next time. She joked: "Is the weather always like this?"

The Duchess expressed her disappointment at not going up the Tower. "No, we didn't. Next time, I think. There's so much here the children would love as well. Hopefully next time we'll bring them back," she said.

kate-middleton-meets-crowds-blackpool
Photo: © Getty Images
Next, it was time to meet some locals. William and Kate headed to Comedy Carpet on the promenade where they were able to chat to dozens of well-wishers.

kate-middleton-greets-baby-blackpool
Photo: © Getty Images
The mum-of-three was particularly charmed by one baby in the crow.d

kate-middleton-library
Photo: © Getty Images
For their next engagement at Blackpool Central Library, the couple split as they joined two separate discussions on issues that are particularly relevant to them. Kate, whose work focuses on early childhood, joined people involved in Blackpool's 'A Better Start' programme. She spoke to health visitors, practitioners from the Family Nurse Partnership, and parents. The session, led by Merle Davies, the Director of Blackpool's Centre for Early Child Development, discussed the impact of long-term investment in mothers, fathers and children in their early years.

