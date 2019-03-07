Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's staff go to when packing

﻿
royal-tour-entourage-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Royal tours take months to plan, from deciding which engagements to undertake to sorting out logistics such as transport and accommodation. Every possible situation is accounted for and palace staff have to think about the finest details. And believe it or not, the same amount of preparation goes into the royals' wardrobe!

It's not simply a case of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, for example, picking their favourite outfits. Their stylists have to be mindful that the clothes the royals wear are appropriate for the weather, for the formality of the engagement and if possible, give a nod to the host country. But members of the royals' entourage then have to sort out what luggage is taken on board, what's stored in the hold, and which suitcases go to which hotels or residences.

Looking at photos of how the royals have travelled over the years, it's clear they've got a system – and it's a colour-coded one too! Very Monica from Friends...

prince-charles-aircraft-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Each item is clearly labelled with the royal's name, in this case Prince Charles, and where it should be delivered to. Blue means it's wanted on the aircraft, green means it's for the hotel, and yellow means it's going to a residence, for example the British Ambassador's house of the country the royals are visiting.

prince-george-luggage-details
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Prince George's luggage – likely packed by his nanny Maria or mum Kate – is labelled to go to a residence.

kate-middleton-tour-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

One of Kate's full-length gowns is carefully packaged in a dress bag.

princess-diana-prince-charles-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Princess Diana's trunks are carefully labelled with tags, with her dresses hanging upright in the larger boxes.

the-queen-luggage-details
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

The royals have their system down to a tee! A closer look at some of the briefcases the Queen wanted on board with her when she travelled to Virginia in the US in 2007.

prince-charles-hotel-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Prince Charles' trunk is labelled to go to the hotel.

meghan-markle-airport-luggage
Photo: © Splash
8/10

Meghan, pictured here before she was royal, previously revealed on her blog that there is one item she always carries with her on board – hand sanitiser.

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitizer spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," Meghan wrote on The Tig. "Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling dixie with nary a sniffle."

prince-harry-travelling-backpack
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Harry, with his trusty backpack, and his wife Meghan touch down in Australia, just hours after announcing the Duchess's pregnancy.

princess-diana-luggage
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Each item has two tags – one with the royal's name and another with the location.

