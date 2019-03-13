Meghan Markle's intimate moments with royal family revealed - from Kate Middleton to the Queen

There's no denying the Duchess of Sussex has formed a close bond with her in-laws. Since she married Prince Harry on 19 May, the former actress has immersed herself into royal life. Shortly after royal wedding, Meghan embarked on her first-ever solo visit with the Queen - and it was clear for the world to see that the Duchess has forged a warm relationship with the British monarch. Meghan reflected their friendship in a BBC interview after her engagement to Prince Harry: "It's incredible to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother... She's an incredible woman."
And on Monday at the Commonwealth Day service, Meghan appeared to be in great form as she kissed her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, on both cheeks. Despite the pair previously sharing warm embraces, this sign of affection was the most public show of adoration ever witnessed between the two royals – certainly a well-timed display of unity. A short while later, the pair were seen chatting away as they stood near the entrance of Westminster Abbey with their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William. Click through the gallery to see Meghan's other warm moments with the British royals…