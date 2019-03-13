﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle's intimate moments with royal family revealed - from Kate Middleton to the Queen

She has the royal seal of approval…

Phillip Schofield makes surprising confession ahead of meeting Prince Charles
meghan markle kissing kate middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
There's no denying the Duchess of Sussex has formed a close bond with her in-laws. Since she married Prince Harry on 19 May, the former actress has immersed herself into royal life. Shortly after royal wedding, Meghan embarked on her first-ever solo visit with the Queen - and it was clear for the world to see that the Duchess has forged a warm relationship with the British monarch. Meghan reflected their friendship in a BBC interview after her engagement to Prince Harry: "It's incredible to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother... She's an incredible woman."

And on Monday at the Commonwealth Day service, Meghan appeared to be in great form as she kissed her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, on both cheeks. Despite the pair previously sharing warm embraces, this sign of affection was the most public show of adoration ever witnessed between the two royals – certainly a well-timed display of unity. A short while later, the pair were seen chatting away as they stood near the entrance of Westminster Abbey with their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William. Click through the gallery to see Meghan's other warm moments with the British royals…

meghan markle kissing prince william
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

Meghan was also seen greeting Prince William in a sweet way. The pair shared a kiss on the cheek before the Queen made her entrance at the traditional service.

prince charles and meghan markle
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

It's no secret that Meghan and Prince Charles are close. The first-in-line walked the former actress down the aisle on her wedding day to Prince Harry in May – after her father was unable to attend the ceremony. And this week, at the Commonwealth Day service, the Duchess performed the perfect curtsy as she greeted her father-in-law; they later shared a joke between themselves.

meghan markle kissing camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall

Meghan was also seen hugging the Duchess of Cornwall upon her arrival. The two are clearly on good terms as in December, Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles described Meghan as a "wonderful" person and revealed she should "carry on what she's doing". The comments come after Piers Morgan asked him if he had any advice for the expectant royal, who is currently getting used to a new way of living. "I think she's wonderful," replied the food writer. "How could I give advice about that? I think she should carry on what she's doing."

meghan markle and prince charles camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla

Both Charles and Camilla appeared to be in great spirits as they chatted to Meghan at Charles' pre 70th birthday celebrations in the grounds of Buckingham Palace last summer. The trio laughed with one another as Harry gave a speech about his dad. The birthday party marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint engagement as a married couple, and the Duchess' first as a member of the royal family.

meghan markle laughing prince charles
Photo: © Getty Images
Trooping the Colour

Both Meghan and Harry enjoyed a joke with Prince Charles on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. Last year's event took part just weeks after the grand royal wedding.

meghan markle and the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

The Queen and Meghan's first joint outing on their own together in Cheshire will likely be remembered for images such as this one – the Monarch and the former actress laughing and enjoying themselves at every turn. After travelling by train overnight together from London, the royal pair opened the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, and visited The Story House and Town Hall.

meghan markle harry and the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie's wedding

Following Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding ceremony, both Harry and Meghan entertained the Queen on the steps of St. George's chapel in Windsor.

meghan markle and princess anne
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne

During Princess Eugenie's wedding, Meghan was seen engaging in a light-hearted chat with Harry's aunt Princess Anne. The hand gestures and laughter were a mystery at the time - but now, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy announcement, it seems the pair may have been talking about the new royal baby.

