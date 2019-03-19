﻿
Kate Middleton and the Queen: all the pictures from first joint engagement

The Queen has a close bond with her granddaughter-in-law

Kate Middleton and the Queen: all the pictures from first joint engagement
Kate Middleton and the Queen: all the pictures from first joint engagement

The Queen and Kate's FIRST solo outing- LIVE BLOG
kate middleton queen arrive outing
Photo: © Rex
There's no denying that the Queen has a close relationship with her grandchildren, so it seems fitting for the monarch to undertake certain engagements with Prince William and Prince Harry. And on Tuesday, the Queen teamed up with her granddaughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, for their first joint engagement outside Buckingham Palace. The royals paid a visit to King's College London to open Bush House, the latest education and learning facilities on the Strand Campus.

Although this is their first solo engagement together outside the palace walls, Kate joined the Queen during an engagement to Leicester in 2012 – here they were accompanied by Prince Philip. The following year, the trio also paid a visit to Baker Street tube station to celebrate the London Underground's 150th anniversary. Shortly after her royal wedding, the Queen joined Kate to view her wedding dress display at Buckingham Palace in 2011.

Click through the gallery to see more pictures from Kate's first solo outing with the Queen…

kate middleton patiently waits
Photo: © Rex
2/8

On Tuesday, the Queen - who is patron of King's College and visited in 2002 and 2012 - toured the facilities with Kate and met supporters of the development. They viewed a robotics demonstration, including robotic surgery, and a demo showing how sensors made from textiles can measure useful information about the body. They also went to a virtual trading floor and meet students from the Entrepreneurship Institute, which supports entrepreneurial thinking, skills and experiences amongst King's students, staff and alumni.

kate sat back with queen
Photo: © Rex
3/8

The Queen unveiled a plaque to formally open Bush House. Later, Kate paid a visit the Foundling Museum to understand how it uses art to make a positive contribution to society by engaging with vulnerable and marginalised young people.

kate middleton shakes hands engagement queen
Photo: © Rex
4/8

Although, the Queen and Kate have attended several events with the wider family - this outing marks the first time the pair have made an appearance without other royals since 2011.

kate and queen shake hands
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

The royals were in sync with one another as they greeted well-wishers outside King's College London.

queen and kate first outing march
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

The Queen turned heads in a Stewart Parvin Old Rose cashmere coat and a silk dress. She matched her ensemble with a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat and is noticeably wearing her pink sapphire and diamond surround brooch.

kate sat back with the queen
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Kate, 37, wowed crowds in a gorgeous grey coat dress by Catherine Walker. She styled the outfit with a black waist belt, a black fascinator and black high heels by Gianvito Rossi. Her hair was worn loose and as always, natural makeup accentuated her beautiful features.

kate queen john major
8/8

Upon their arrival, the royals were greeted by former Prime Minister John Major.

