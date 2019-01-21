﻿
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby: the due date, the gender, name and more revealed

There's a spring royal baby on the way!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby: the due date, the gender, name and more revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby: the due date, the gender, name and more revealed

meghan markle shows off growing baby bump
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

There's another royal baby on the way! Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy last October, with the palace revealing that the couple's baby is due in spring 2019. With the countdown well and truly on, we're taking a look at everything we know about the royal baby so far…

When is the royal baby due?

In January 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Birkenhead, Merseyside where they opened up about their impending bundle of joy. During a walkabout in Hamilton Square, Meghan spoke to well-wishers and revealed that she is six months pregnant.

Local woman Kim Thompson met the royal and revealed: "Meghan said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May." On Christmas Day, the Duchess also told one well-wisher outside St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham: "We're nearly there!"

Harry and Meghan could welcome their first child around the same time as Prince Louis' birthday, on 23 April, or the Queen's birthday, on 21 April. The baby's cousin Princess Charlotte was also born on 2 May.

pregnant meghan markle talks to a child
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

Do we know if the Duchess is expecting a boy or a girl?

During the same visit to Merseyside, both Harry and Meghan told well-wishers they are keeping the gender of the baby a "surprise". One little girl Kitty Dudley, aged nine from St Anne's Catholic Primary School, met Meghan and revealed: "I asked her if she was having a girl or a boy and she said she didn't know."

Meghan also said everyone she's spoken to seems to have a "strong opinion" on whether she's having a boy or a girl. While we won't find out until the day of the birth, Betfair have suspended bets on the couple welcoming a daughter. Spokesperson Katie Baylis explained in January 2019: "We haven't seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we've had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

During Harry and Meghan's tour of Australasia in October 2018, Harry told a well-wisher during a walkabout that he would like to have a daughter. The fan shouted from the crowd: "I hope it's a girl!" to which Harry replied: "So do I!"

meghan markle and prince harry new home frogmore cottage
Photo: © Rex
3/13

Where will the royal baby live?

In November 2018, the palace announced that Harry and Meghan would be relocating to Windsor ahead of the birth of their first child. They are expected to move to Frogmore Cottage, situated within Windsor's private Home Park, soon. The cottage looks out to Frogmore House, where Harry and Meghan had their wedding reception.

kate middleton and prince william introduce prince george
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

Where will Meghan Markle give birth?

The Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to all three of her children at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. It is also where Princess Diana welcomed William and Harry.

Reports previously claimed that Meghan may choose to deliver her baby at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is roughly 16 miles away or a quick 30-minute drive from their new home in Windsor. Prince Edward's wife Sophie delivered both of her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, in the Surrey maternity unit.

However, in February, it was reported that Meghan will be following in the footsteps of her sister-in-law Kate and plans to give birth in the Lindo Wing. Staff at the private maternity ward have been advised not to take holiday in April, sparking speculation that Meghan plans to have her baby there.

meghan-markle-baby-shower
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

Did Meghan have a baby shower and a babymoon?

In February, the mum-to-be jetted off to New York to see her close friends. Serena Williams and Amal Clooney co-hosted a lavish baby shower at the Mark Hotel for the group of 15 guests. 

The event took place inside the hotel's lavish £60,000-per-night penthouse suite and guests, which included Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer, Misha Nonoo and Gayle King, were all treated to a flower arranging lesson, after which Repeat Roses scooped up the blooms and gifted them to paediatric cancer patients staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York.

Later that month, Prince Harry and Meghan travelled to Morocco where they undertook a three-day royal tour. The couple ended up staying an extra day in the country, no doubt enjoying some alone time before the baby arrives.

meghan-markle-black-dress-bump
6/13

Will Meghan have a doula at the birth?

The Duchess is reportedly planning to enlist the help of a doula as well as a midwife when she gives birth. Doulas are also known as 'birth companions', 'birth coaches' or 'post-birth supporters', providing practical and emotional guidance during labour and beyond - they are not medically trained, but help mums-to-be achieve a positive birth experience. And, according to the excited chatter on the Doula UK members' website, it seems that Meghan may have enlisted the help of Lauren Mischon. On the message board, Lauren joked with a winking emoji when asked if it was true, writing: "I'm busy in Spring. I could not possibly say."

The Sun approached Lauren, who declined to confirm or deny the speculation, but if it is true, it's a nice coincidence that Lauren even has a royal connection, since she's married to Oliver Mishcon – the grandson of solicitor Lord Mishcon, whose law firm handled the divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

According to the report, Lauren has had an active role in preparing for the birth, giving Prince Harry advice on how to support Meghan during labour. The former actress is known to be a keen fan of yoga, mindfulness and other holistic practices, so it's unsurprising she's opted to work with a doula.

meghan markle and baby bump attend cirque du soleil
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

What will the royal baby's name be?

On the same day of Meghan's pregnancy announcement, Betway revealed the baby name odds, with spokesperson Alan Alger saying: "Royal baby fever is back again and the betting on Harry and Meghan's first baby is up and running with plenty of interest. The early favourites are Victoria, 15/2, and James, 9/1, after a smattering of bets landed straight after this morning's announcement, while Diana, like with William and Kate's baby betting down the years, is also popular at 12/1."

Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis also listed the three top favourite girls' names: "Diana is the 8/1 favourite, with Alice at 13/1 and Grace at 14/1."

meghan markle shows off growing baby bump
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Is Meghan having twins?

Every time the Duchess of Cambridge announced her pregnancy, speculation was rife that she was expecting twins, and Meghan's announcement has been no different. While royal twins would be simply adorable, Kensington Palace would have confirmed that Meghan was expecting twins in the initial announcement, meaning that the royal couple are almost certainly expecting one baby.

meghan markle shows off growing baby bump
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

How old will Meghan Markle be when she gives birth?

Meghan celebrated her 37th birthday on 4 August 2018 and will be the same age when she welcomes her first child in the springtime. Meanwhile, Prince Harry celebrated his 34th birthday on 15 September. The royal has previously opened up about having children in the Telegraph's Mad World podcast back in 2017, saying: "I, of course, I would love to have kids. Yeah, I'm a godfather to quite a few of my friends' [children] … actually only five or six."

doria ragland and meghan markle at kensington palace
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Will Meghan's mum Doria Ragland be there for birth?

A royal spokesperson has said that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is "very happy about this lovely news," and "looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild". While there is no truth behind the reports that Doria is planning to move to the UK, it is thought that she will certainly be present for the birth of her first grandchild.

meghan markle and the queen laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

When will the baby first meet The Queen?

The Queen, who will be delighted to welcome her eighth great-grandchild, visited Kate's children at home within a day or two of the birth. It is likely that this will be the same case for Harry and Meghan's child.

meghan markle at event
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

Will the royal baby have dual citizenship?

The US doesn't embrace dual citizenship, so it's likely the royal baby will be a British citizen. But even without an American passport, Meghan will no doubt want to raise her child with an appreciation of her home country. 

meghan markle and prince harry after their royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

What will the baby's title be?

After their royal wedding, Harry and Meghan were given new titles – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But now, everyone wants to know whether their future children will be handed similar titles by the Queen. Since a dukedom can only be inherited by a male heir, if the couple welcome a daughter, they would not be given the title of Duchess and will reportedly be known as Lady.

