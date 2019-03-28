From Elton John, David Beckham and Cara Delevingne - here are some celebrities who have formed friendships with royalty…

Most people can only dream of being friends with someone famous, but imagine being friends with a member of the royal family - it would be pretty cool, right? From getting invitations to attend a royal wedding to attending the coolest parties, there are definitely benefits to being BFFs with royalty! HELLO! have gathered a list of the royals' best celebrity pals, have a look for yourself…
Prince William and Eddie Redymane
The Duke of Cambridge and Eddie both attended Eton school, where the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star and Prince William were both elected to be part of The Eton Society, an elite group of elected prefects. The pair played on the same rugby team and were publicly pictured together at the Cambridge Country Polo Club in July 2015. In 2018, Eddie explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that despite him brushing shoulders with royalty when he was younger he was not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, joking "No, I wasn't. It's fine!"
