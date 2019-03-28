﻿
9 Photos

Kate Middleton has the best day out with young Scouts – see photos

The Duchess visited the Scouts' headquarters in Essex

Kate Middleton has the best day out with young Scouts – see photos
Kate Middleton has the best day out with young Scouts – see photos

1/9
Kate Middleton's fun day out as Princess Charlotte starts Easter holiday
kate-bouquet
Photo: © Rex
1/9

Her children are breaking up for the Easter holidays this week, but the Duchess of Cambridge spent Thursday bonding with other adorable kids as she visited the Scouts' headquarters at Gilwell Park in Essex. Dressed in casualwear for her laidback engagement, Kate arrived to whoops and cheers from the young Scouts. The Duchess was learning about the organisation's new pilot to bring Scouting to younger children, while also celebrating the site's 100th anniversary year.

Kate, who has carried out engagements with the Scouts before, joined the youngsters in various activities to help them improve skills like communication and teamwork. Boat building and balloon rocket assembling were just some of the workshops that Kate, 37, got stuck into. Let's take a look at the best photos from the royal's day out…

kate-middleton-sweet-boy-scouts
Photo: © PA
2/9

The Duchess was given a warm welcome from the children in Essex and accepted a sweet posy before starting her engagement. One little boy showed off his badge of honour - adorable!

kate-middleton-scout-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Kate appeared to be recycling her maroon Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn by J Crew, paired with black Zara jeggings and a Barbour wax jacket. The royal completed her look with a UK Scouting scarf, tied with a friendship knot!

kate-middleton-sued-boots-close-up
Photo: © PA
4/9

A closer look at the Duchess's sturdy boots by See from Chloe.

kate-middleton-children-outdoors-scouts
Photo: © PA
5/9

Kate, who is particularly interested in early childhood development, learnt about the Scouts' pilot scheme to bring Scouting to younger children. Boys and girls as young as four can now join the movement and develop skills and values such as teamwork, leadership and resilience from an even earlier age.

kate-middleton-hut-scouts
Photo: © PA
6/9

The Duchess proudly sported her UK Scouting scarf.

kate-middleton-hand-painting
Photo: © PA
7/9

Keen to get stuck in, the mother-of-three took part in activities including boat building and balloon rocket assembling, and even got her hands dirty!

kate-middleton-scouts-playing-children
Photo: © PA
8/9

The royal mum looked like she was having a whale of a time helping one little boy.

kate-middleton-boy-boat
Photo: © PA
9/9

Last year, the Scouts announced 20 pilot schemes in England for younger children. Scouting currently reaches 473,000 young people between the ages of 6 and 25 in the UK, but it's hoped that with this new pilot, even more boys and girls can get involved.

