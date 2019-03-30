﻿
22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal children: see Prince George, Mia Tindall, Kate Middleton and other royals aged five

Cuteness alert!

...
Royal children: see Prince George, Mia Tindall, Kate Middleton and other royals aged five
You're reading

Royal children: see Prince George, Mia Tindall, Kate Middleton and other royals aged five

1/22
Next

Princess Eugenie inundated with baby wishes
mia-tindall-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
1/22

Mia Tindall is one of the cutest royals around. The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall always looks like she's having a whale of a time, whether she's playing with her parents at Gatcombe Park, or bonding with her adorable cousins including Savannah and Isla Phillips. The little royal turned five in January 2019, just months after she became a big sister to Zara and Mike's second child, baby Lena.

Let's take a look at other royals at the same age, including Mia's cousin Prince George, her own mum Zara and grandmother Princess Anne, and her great-grandmother the Queen.

prince-george-birthday
Photo: © PA
2/22

Prince William and Kate's son turned five in July 2018, with the family marking the day in private on holiday in Mustique. Prince George's siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were on hand to celebrate the big day.

The Cambridges may have spent the day out of the public eye, but Kensington Palace always acknowledges royal children's birthdays by releasing at least one official portrait. Last year, George was pictured in the grounds of Clarence House, posing against a brick wall. He flashed a big smile in the photo taken by Matt Porteous following Prince Louis' christening.

queen-elizabeth-five-years-old
Photo: © PA
3/22

Even as a little girl, the Queen looked regal!

MORE: When royals open up about losing a loved one

NEXT...KEEP READING: Prince Harry at 5 (and he's sooo cute!)

prince-harry-at-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
4/22

Prince Harry was always destined to serve in the Army, even from a young age!

prince-charles-five-years-old-dog
Photo: © Getty Images
5/22

Do you recognise Prince Charles, aged five? The future King plays with his pet corgi at home.

prince-harry-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
6/22

The adorable five-year-old is pictured at school, with his big brother Prince William and mum Diana.

NEXT: KEEP READING....Princess Diana at 5 (and she's so like Princess Charlotte!)

princess-diana-four-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
7/22

While there aren't many photos of Princess Diana as a young girl, given than she was not yet a royal, this picture was taken in 1965, when she was four years old.

prince-andrew-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
8/22

Prince Andrew looks out from his home in Buckingham Palace.

princess-beatrice-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
9/22

Princess Beatrice is just too cute, feasting on her candyfloss! Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's elder daughter was attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show in her smart equestrian outfit.

prince-edward-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
10/22

How smart does Prince Edward look in his winter coat, wearing a poppy in November 1969? The little boy was looked after by his governess Lavinia Keppel, who is pictured in the background.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla arrive back in UK ahead of royal baby's birth

peter-phillips-5-years-old
Photo: © PA
11/22

How adorable do Peter Phillips, aged five, and his younger sister Zara look? Little cherubs!

zara-phillips-five-years-old
Photo: © PA
12/22

Zara Phillips took after her mum Princess Anne from a young age, going on to compete in the Olympic Games and winning a silver medal. Here, five-year-old Zara is pictured at the Windsor Horse Trials.

prince-william-dog-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
13/22

William pictured at a polo match in Cirencester, just days after his fifth birthday.

princess-anne-five-years-old
Photo: © PA
14/22

Like her mother the Queen, Princess Anne started horse riding from a young age. Here, the Princess Royal is pictured one month after her fifth birthday during the family's summer holiday in Balmoral.

MORE: Royal baby myths debunked: Meghan Markle's twins, home birth and more...

prince-william-at-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
15/22

How sweet does Prince William look, holding onto his mum's hand?

princess-eugenie-five-years-old
Photo: © PA
16/22

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie were treated to the premiere of A Little Princess in February 1996. Eugenie was about to turn six.

princess-eugenie-five-years-old-prince-andrew
Photo: © PA
17/22

A five-year-old Princess Eugenie looking a little sleepy after the Christmas Day church service in 1995.

lady-louise-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
18/22

At five and a half years old, the Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, made her debut at Trooping the Colour.

lady-louise-five-years-old-bike
Photo: © Getty Images
19/22

Louise is the firstborn child of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and the Queen's second youngest grandchild.

viscount-severn-five-years-old
Photo: © PA
20/22

James slides down the helter skelter at the Windsor Horse Show in May 2013.

savannah-phillips-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
21/22

Princess Anne enjoys a day out with her eldest grandchild Savannah Phillips, the elder daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips.

isla-phillips-five-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
22/22

Isla Phillips, the younger daughter of Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, is pictured on Christmas Day last year, attending church in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...