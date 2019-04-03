﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal Shock! All the times royals couldn't believe their eyes, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana

The Royals appear astonished...

...
Royal Shock! All the times royals couldn't believe their eyes, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana
You're reading

Royal Shock! All the times royals couldn't believe their eyes, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana

1/10
Next

From Amal Clooney and Serena Williams to Meghan's longtime friend Benita Litt, see who Meghan and Harry might choose as godparents to their royal baby
royal shock one
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

They say a facial expression is worth a thousand words and it certainly seems to be the case with our royal family. From Princess Diana's shock after stalling her car, to the Duchess of Cornwall appearing startled by a horse race, these photos of the royals capture their moments of utter disbelief. Not even Princesses and Princes are immune to shock and here are the pictures to prove it…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared surprised beside the Earl of Wessex as they watched a hockey match between Wales and Scotland in 2014. The trio were visibly enthralled by the sporting action, with their presence going unnoticed by fellow spectators until the cameras showed them on the arena's big screens, leading to an eruption of applause.

royal shock two
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared shocked as she arrived at London's Ealing Studios to meet the cast of hit ITV drama Downton Abbey in 2015. Perhaps it was the surprise of finding out how small the filming location is that caused this reaction, with Kate remarking: "The sets are so much smaller than you imagine- especially when you've got all the crew in here as well!"

royals shock moments four
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Princess Diana

Princess Diana appeared surprised in 1980 after stalling her new red Mini Metro outside her Earl's Court flat when leaving for a job as a nursery teacher in Pimlico. This snap was taken by photographers in the midst of speculation about her romance with Prince Charles. You must admit - stalling the car is pretty awkward even without paparazzi catching the embarrassing moment.

READ MORE: Royal baby hospital photos: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson to Sophie Wessex

royal shock moments six
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

The Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward’s wife visited Wheel Power in 2014, the national charity for wheelchair sport in the UK, and it seems Sophie was surprised by her archery skills or lack thereof.

meghan royal shock moments
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

The Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex was caught looking surprised whilst arriving at The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at the Southbank Centre in 2018. The mother-to-be was accompanied by Harry to learn more about the life of South Africa's iconic former president.

royal shock moments five
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

The Countess of Wessex

This was the moment the Countess of Wessex reacted to watching Frankie Dettori ride 'Stradivarius' to victory at Ladies Day at Ascot Racecourse in 2018.

duchess-of-cornwall-shocked
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall appears shocked as she watches a horse race at Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2012.

royal shock three
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge looked startled leaving the screening of David Attenborough's Natural History Museum Alive 3D in 2013. The 90 minute 3D movie used CGI imagery to bring to life several extinct animals in the museum, we can only think Kate was blown away by how realistic the extinct animals were!

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's incredibly unique relationship - a closer look

prince charles eagle
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales was astonished when meeting the mascot of Army Air Corps, Zephyr the eagle, at the Sandringham flower show in 2015. The eagle became startled and attempted to fly away, leading to the Prince and Duchess of Cornwall reacting in this way.

royal shock james and pippa
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

James and Pippa Middleton

James and Pippa Middleton were caught off guard at the Wheelchair Rugby exhibition match during the Invictus Games in 2014 in London, where they watched Prince Harry and Zara Phillips compete.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...