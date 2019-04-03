Royal Shock! All the times royals couldn't believe their eyes, from Meghan Markle to Princess Diana

They say a facial expression is worth a thousand words and it certainly seems to be the case with our royal family. From Princess Diana's shock after stalling her car, to the Duchess of Cornwall appearing startled by a horse race, these photos of the royals capture their moments of utter disbelief. Not even Princesses and Princes are immune to shock and here are the pictures to prove it…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared surprised beside the Earl of Wessex as they watched a hockey match between Wales and Scotland in 2014. The trio were visibly enthralled by the sporting action, with their presence going unnoticed by fellow spectators until the cameras showed them on the arena's big screens, leading to an eruption of applause.