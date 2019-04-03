Royals on Instagram: Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson and other fabulous accounts you need to follow

﻿
sussex-royal-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
1/18

It seems that modern royalty comes hand in hand with a presence on social media! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just some of the royals who have jumped on the Instagram bandwagon and opened official accounts.

Our favourite famous faces have been using their platforms – which have thousands of followers – to connect with fans, share official portraits and update followers on their charity work and engagements. Some royals, such as the Swedish and Greek families, even go as far as to post personal holiday snaps and family pictures. Love it! Let's take a look at the royally famous Instagram accounts you need to follow…

Prince Harry and Meghan

In April 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan launched their own official Instagram account, separating themselves from Prince William and Kate. The division of their households had been announced the month before; the palace stated that Harry and Meghan's new office would be based at Buckingham Palace while William and Kate's would remain at Kensington Palace.

Within 24 hours of opening their new account @SussexRoyal, Harry and Meghan gained more than 2.3million followers, including some follows from their celebrity friends like David Beckham and Priyanka Chopra.

Their first post showed nine photos from their Australasia tour and other official engagements, and was captioned: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal." It was simply signed: "Harry & Meghan."

kate-middleton-official-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
2/18

Prince William and Kate

William and Kate's official account, @KensingtonRoyal, promptly welcomed Harry and Meghan to Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of the couple at the theatre. "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal! Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," the caption read.

Kensington Royal's profile photo was also replaced with a photo of the Cambridge family and the new bio stated: "The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, based at Kensington Palace."

princess-eugenie-on-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

Princess Eugenie

In 2018, Princess Eugenie surprised royal watchers by opening a public Instagram account. The Queen's granddaughter shared her first post on International Women's Day and posted a video of her giving a speech at WE Day. "I can think of no better day than today, International Women's Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart. #scoliosis #iwd2018 #weday #firstpost," she wrote.

Eugenie, whose profile photo is from her wedding day, has since amassed 764,000 followers. She shares a mix of personal family snaps, including some adorable throwbacks from her childhood, to posts related to her charity work – and of course, her recent wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

prince-andrew-on-instagram
4/18

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York also has an official account, which boasts some 150,000 followers. Andrew's team shares updates on his projects, such as Pitch at Palace, while also posting some lovely family portraits with his mum the Queen and his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

sarah-ferguson-on-instagram
5/18

Sarah, Duchess of York

Prince Andrew's ex-wife opened her Instagram account in November 2015, documenting a trip to India. But Sarah's most popular posts are those related to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and her ex-husband Andrew who she has a good relationship with.

The Duchess also supported HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign in 2018, writing: "People feel licensed to say things online that they would never dream of saying to someone's face and that encourages others to join in. It's so ubiquitous that we have all become numb to what is going on. It is time to take a stand. I have written for @hellomag this week backing #HelloToKindness campaign."

6/18

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

In May 2018, what was apparently a private account belonging to the Swedish prince and princess was finally made public! The couple's Instagram is a mixture of official engagement photos and our favourites - candid family pictures you won't see anywhere else.

@prinsparet

princess-madeleine-of-sweden-on-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
7/18

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Following the success of her Facebook account, Princess Madeleine opened her personal Instagram account in March 2018. Her first post adorably showed her elder children Leonore and Nicolas kissing newborn baby sister Adrienne on the head. "Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home," the caption read.

The Swedish mum-of-three shares some gorgeous photos of her family with her 195,000 followers, plus the important work she does with her mum Queen Silvia's charity, World Childhood Foundation.

Photo: © Instagram
8/18

Marius Borg Hoiby

While technically not a royal, Marius is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her ex, Morten Borg, and is also stepson of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. The striking Scandinavian has landed a place in our file of royals on social media thanks to his undeniable royal ties. Just four years old when his mother married the Norwegian future king in 2001, we've watched Marius grow up in the public eye, and now we can follow his adventures, from skiing to surfing and even cuddling with bunnies, on his Instagram account.

@marius_borg

Photo: © PA
9/18

Lady Kitty Spencer

Though she is not a royal herself, she has quite the royal roots as the eldest child of Earl Spencer – the ￼￼brother of Diana, Princess of Wales – and former model Victoria Lockwood. Since Lady Kitty moved to London from South Africa, social media has been her life, allowing her to keep in easy touch with family and friends, especially her mother. "We send pictures of what we're both doing," the 28-year-old previously admitted.

And though she's said to be close to her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, she wouldn't dream of compromising their privacy to her 460,000 followers. What you can expect from her feed is a mix of blue-eyed selfies, enviable trips to St. Tropez and Cannes, and front-row seats at Paris Fashion Week. But it's not all fun and games, as the beauty also highlights her work with Centrepoint, a charity for the homeless of which Prince William is patron. 

@kitty.spencer

Photo: © PA
10/18

Princess Olympia of Greece

Olympia is the oldest child and only daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. With over 160,000 followers on Instagram and a designation from Tatler as "the world's most eligible girl," the Parsons student is definitely one to watch. From Christmas spent on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, where her parents have a home, to skiing in Aspen with friends like Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s daughter Kyra and yachting in Greece with her Mykonos Squad, the princess's jet-setting lifestyle is featured prominently on her feed. Plus, we never tire of seeing her fashion week outings alongside celebrities like Emma Watson.

@OlympiaGreece

Photo: © Instagram
11/18

Arthur Chatto

Many remember Arthur as the young son of Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret's daughter, who acted as a pageboy to his great aunt, the Queen. Over the years he has also been spotted at big family events, attending the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the occasional church service. 

@artchatto

Photo: © Instagram
12/18

Prince Mateen of Brunei 

A prince of one of the wealthiest countries in the world, Mateen is one of the Sultan of Brunei's 12 children. Born in 1991, Prince Mateen – dubbed by GQ Thailand as one of "one of Asia's most eligible blue-blood bachelors" – shares a look at his lavish life via his increasingly-popular Instagram page, which boasts over 1m followers. The royal, who, like Princes William and Harry is a graduate of Sandhurst Military Academy, shares snaps of his polo playing, fit physique, hobbies and even baby tigers on his account.

@tmski

Photo: © PA
13/18

Pauline Ducruet 

While some of her contemporaries reveal only the picture-perfect version of themselves on social media, Pauline's feed offers her 53,000 fans a more natural version of herself (often without makeup!). Whether the 24-year-old is enjoying a "Holy Sunset" in Bali or "Dancin' till I'm dropin'" at Coachella, rock chick Pauline is happy to share.

Family is clearly a focus for Prince Albert's neice, who regularly posts photos with mum Stephanie and half-sister Camille Gottlieb. The accomplished diver has also represented Monaco at various championships, including the Summer Youth Olympics, but fashion is clearly her passion, and the ambassador for skincare brand Lancaster is keen to pursue a career in the field and establish an identity beyond her royal connections. 

@paulinedcrt

Photo: © PA
14/18

Camille Gottlieb

The youngest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and former palace guard Jean-Raymond Gottlieb, Camille may not be in line to the throne as her parents never married, but she nonetheless lives the life of a true princess - from her lavish 18th birthday party at Monaco's La Vigie restaurant, to nights out with friends at Monte Carlo's destination nightclub Jimmy'z. Pouting her way through regular selfies, Camille has also revealed her tattoos to her followers. 

@camillerosegottlieb

Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene is married to Prince Albert, who is the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco and head of the Princely House of Grimaldi. Having joined Instagram in November 2016, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella's mum has less than 122,000 followers on Instagram. The palace of Monaco manages the platform sharing "the life and work of Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene." From pictures of her adorable twins celebrating holidays, Monaco's National Day, to her humanitarian work and trips abroad, the palace gives followers a peak inside Charlene's glamorous and busy life. 

@hshprincesscharlene

Photo: © PA
16/18

Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis

Elisabeth is the middle child of Johannes, 11th Prince of Thurn und Taxis, and Gloria, Princess of Thurn und Taxis. Vogue's style editor-at-large, often referred to by her nickname TNT, had an exceptional childhood in Germany, where she grew up in a 500-room castle brimming with risque modern art - and her life has gotten no less exceptional throughout the years.

The 37-year-old's jet-setting lifestyle is well on display for her 38,800 followers, from Fashion Week tête-à-têtes with Gwyneth Paltrow and Karl Lagerfeld to royal and society weddings with her stylish mum and exotic jaunts to Salzburg, Kenya and beyond. The London-based journalist also shows off her love of adventure, sharing photos from a shark-tagging trip, kite-boarding excursions, horseback riding and international marathons. 

@elizabethtnt

17/18

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan 

Hussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan and first-in-line to the throne. The royal is as Instagram-savvy as the next 24-year-old and has amassed a following that's quickly approaching the two million mark. While most of his posts concern the serious business of supporting his father King Abdullah II in royal duties and meeting international figures like the Pope and former US President Barack Obama, there are plenty of others which give insight into the off-duty prince's life.

From playing football and strumming his guitar to riding his motorcycle, Prince Hussein has a rich personal life filled with fun and adventurous hobbies. And as a first lieutenant in the Jordanian armed forces, his followers also get occasional glimpses of the royal during training exercises in the dessert and on the water trail at Jordan's Wadi Mujib near the Dead Sea. 

@alhusseinjo

Photo: © PA
18/18

Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum

Dubai's Crown Prince is one of the world's most eligible royal bachelors, an animal lover and poet with a staggering 7.7 million Instagram followers. The 36-year-old's feed features a mix of family photos with his many siblings, special moments with furry friends (lions and horses and elephants, oh my!), official outings with his father and adrenaline-fuelled glimpses of hobbies like skydiving and spear fishing. The London School of Economics graduate, who pops up at British society events like Royal Ascot, completes his posts with poetic captions - no surprise given his many romantic and patriotic published works under the name Fazza.

@faz3

