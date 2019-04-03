Royals on Instagram: Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson and other fabulous accounts you need to follow

It seems that modern royalty comes hand in hand with a presence on social media! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just some of the royals who have jumped on the Instagram bandwagon and opened official accounts.
Our favourite famous faces have been using their platforms – which have thousands of followers – to connect with fans, share official portraits and update followers on their charity work and engagements. Some royals, such as the Swedish and Greek families, even go as far as to post personal holiday snaps and family pictures. Love it! Let's take a look at the royally famous Instagram accounts you need to follow…
Prince Harry and Meghan
In April 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan launched their own official Instagram account, separating themselves from Prince William and Kate. The division of their households had been announced the month before; the palace stated that Harry and Meghan's new office would be based at Buckingham Palace while William and Kate's would remain at Kensington Palace.
Within 24 hours of opening their new account @SussexRoyal, Harry and Meghan gained more than 2.3million followers, including some follows from their celebrity friends like David Beckham and Priyanka Chopra.
Their first post showed nine photos from their Australasia tour and other official engagements, and was captioned: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal." It was simply signed: "Harry & Meghan."
