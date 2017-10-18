All the photos that show Sarah Ferguson has the best mother-daughter bond with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

You might like...
-
Royal mum & daughter style moments ahead of Mother's Day
These royal ladies don’t look very far for their fashion inspiration…
-
Bridal beauty secrets from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie
-
These new Disney engagement rings could easily be mistaken for Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie's
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie's engagement rings are both instantly recognisable, and while we'll never be *part of that...
-
Royal Baby inspiration! The most unusual royal names
Let's take a trip down memory lane...
-
10 of the most romantic royal proposals – from Princess Eugenie to Kate Middleton
We love hearing the romantic stories about how our favourite high profile couples got engaged, and no one does it quite like the royals. From Princess...