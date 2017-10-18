﻿
18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

All the photos that show Sarah Ferguson has the best mother-daughter bond with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The York ladies are incredibly close

...
1/18
york-ladies-at-the-ned
Photo: © Getty Images
1/18

Sarah, Duchess of York is one of the best royal mothers around and it's clear from her interviews and public outings that she is incredibly close to her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The York ladies are also never shy about declaring their love for each other on social media, with Sarah often saying how proud she is of her daughters.

Sarah was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996 and despite their divorce, the family remain a close-knit unit. The Duchess has previously said: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example... I think the one thing I've done incredibly well – although I say it myself – is that I'm a really good mum. And I think that my girls show that.

In honour of their special relationship, here's a look at the best photos of Sarah and her daughters…

princess-eugenie-mothers-day-post
Photo: © Instagram
2/18

On Mother's Day in 2019, Eugenie shared a gorgeous series of photos of her mum on Instagram and captioned them: "Wishing every Mother a very Happy Mothering Sunday... and to my beautiful and spectacular mother today and every day… @sarahferguson15." One of the snaps showed Eugenie sitting on her mum's lap as they enjoyed a day out at a park. The year before on Mother's Day, Eugenie sweetly called her mum a "legend".

sarah-ferguson-international-womens-day
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

Sarah's Instagram feed is filled with photos of her family as well as her charity work. The Duchess regularly says how proud she is of her daughters, especially when they're carrying out their royal duties or promoting their charity projects. On International Women's Day, Sarah shared an image of her grown up children and wrote: "Thinking of some of the strong women who've been part of my life – my late mother, my dear, departed friends Diana and Carolyn Cotterell and of course my fierce, beautiful, loving daughters Beatrice and Eugenie who make me proud every day."

beatrice-and-eugenie-throwback
Photo: © Instagram
4/18

On Beatrice's birthday last year, Sarah revealed the sweet nickname she uses for her firstborn. "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx," the Duchess captioned a childhood photo of her girls looking adorable in matching dresses.

sarah-ferguson-wears-bracelet-on-wedding-day
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

On Eugenie's wedding day in October 2018, mother-of-the-bride Sarah paid a heartwarming tribute to both of her daughters as she wore a gold bracelet that had Eugenie embossed on one side and Beatrice on the other. Sarah has worn the special jewel various times before.

Photo: © Getty Images
6/18

Prince Andrew's ex-wife always keeps her daughters close to her – in the form of a handbag! This is just one of Sarah's personalised bags that features her daughters' faces.

Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

Girl power! The Duchess scored cool mum points in 1999, taking Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie backstage to meet the Spice Girls.

Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

Sarah liked to coordinate with her daughters when they were little. Here, the mum-of-two attended the Windsor Horse Show matching her girls in chambray. rah, Duchess of York, was coordinating in chambray with her little girls at the Windsor Horse Show. 

Photo: © Getty Images
9/18

Sarah supported her daughters at their Santa's Starry Night Show held at the Drury Lane Theatre in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

The doting mum played in the snow with her little snow bunnies during a trip to Klosters, Switzerland.

Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

Proud mum Sarah accompanied Princess Eugenie on her first day of school at Upton House School in Windsor. Big sister Beatrice was on hand to show Eugenie the ropes.

Photo: © Getty Images
12/18

Sarah joined her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their daughters on a 2003 ski holiday at Verbier, Switzerland.

Photo: © Getty Images
13/18

The royal ladies stepped out in tandem to support BGC Partners' 2011 Charity Day in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/18

The British royals cheered as they watched a track cycling match at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

Sarah held daughter Princess Eugenie's hand while out at the 2009 Ralph Lauren/Sony Ericsson WTA Tour pre-Wimbledon Party at the Kensington Roof Gardens in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/18

Never let go! The York women posed with Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2004 UK premiere of The Aviator in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

It was ladies' night out for Sarah and her young daughters. The royal trio posed with clowns during an outing to see the Cirque Du Soleil Circus in London.

Photo: © PA
18/18

Prince Andrew's ladies convened on the field during day four of the 2015 Royal Ascot Meeting at Ascot Racecourse.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

