﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's sweetest moments in photos

They said 'I do' on 12 October 2018

...
Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's sweetest moments in photos
You're reading

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's sweetest moments in photos

1/14
Next

Here's how you can fly the royal helicopter
Princess Eugenie Jack wedding kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

Six months after Princess Eugenie and her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank tied the knot, we take a look back at their incredible milestones together. The couple married on Friday 12 October at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle – the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do" last May. Eugenie and Jack's engagement was announced at the start of 2018, with Buckingham Palace revealing that nightclub manager Jack popped the question during a holiday in Nicaragua.

MORE: The royal family's most romantic gestures

Since their big day, the royal couple appear smitten as ever. Eugenie has delighted royal watchers across the globe by sharing sweet pictures from the wedding alongside personal tributes to Jack. Let's take a look at some of the couple's sweetest moments…

jack eugenie engaged
2/14

The couple shared their engagement news in January 2018. The happy announcement was made by Eugenie's father Prince Andrew, who shared the news on Twitter. Following the news of the engagement, an official photograph of the couple was released by Buckingham Palace.

MORE: All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan like a queen that she is

During their TV appearance on The One Show, the couple opened up about the proposal. Beaming with delight, Eugenie shared: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

TO CONTINUE THE GALLERY CLICK 'CONTINUE READING' BELOW

princesses beatrice and eugenie at royal wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Just a few months before their wedding, the couple went to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, for another special occasion in May – Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials! Jack and Eugenie will have no doubt talked about their own big day; their excitement was clear to see as they waited for the bride to arrive.

MORE: The most beautiful royal weddings

Princess Eugenie Jack RNOH
4/14

In March, Eugenie brought her husband Jack along with her on her engagement at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - the first time Jack has ever attended one with the royal. The 28-year-old was named patron of the RNOH charity during her visit to open the new Stanmore building with her father Prince Andrew, almost 17 years after she underwent surgery there.

READ: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

jack wedding reception
5/14

On her 28th birthday last month, the royal shared a snap from her wedding reception. In the caption, she gushed: "My 28th year was the best one yet. Now to being 29...Thank you for all the birthday wishes."

MORE: Zac Posen shares never-before-seen photo of Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress

wedding kiss
6/14

To mark Valentine's Day, Eugenie uploaded this candid black-and-white snap from her wedding day. The royal gave fans an insight into her close bond with Jack.

MORE: Prince William's inner social circle - who are his most trusted friends?

princess eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

The Princess first met her husband-to-be when she was still a student, reading politics, art history and English literature at Newcastle University. Eugenie, who had taken a gap year, enrolled in September 2009.

MORE: When the royal family can't stop giggling

It was during one of her university holidays that she was introduced by mutual friends to Jack, who is three years older. Romance blossomed on the slopes of Verbier, the plush ski resort in Switzerland where Eugenie's parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew still own a multi-million pound chalet.

princess-eugenie3
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Jack may not hail from aristocracy, but his upbringing was not dissimilar to his royal partner. The nightclub manager was sent to the £12,000-a-year Stowe boarding school in Buckinghamshire by his parents Nicola and George, an accountant and company director. Eugenie, meanwhile, boarded at Marlborough College in Wiltshire for five years.

princess eugenie jack
Photo: © Rex
9/14

While Eugenie managed to maintain a relatively low-key profile at Newcastle University, when the Princess was down in London she and Jack caught the attention of royal watchers.

One of their first high-profile appearances was in March 2011, when Eugenie and Jack were spotted leaving the now-closed Chelsea nightclub Public, owned by Prince Harry's friend Guy Pelly. Eugenie was on a university holiday and used her weeks off to spend time with Jack.

princess eugenie debut
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

The young sweethearts made their debut at Royal Ascot in June 2011. The Queen and her family regularly attend the high-society do, and Jack showed he was perfectly at ease attending alongside his girlfriend.

princess eugenie red carpet
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

The first time Eugenie and Jack walked the red carpet was in June 2012, shortly after the Princess graduated from university with a 2:1. The couple made a sweet appearance at the London premiere of The Dark Knight Rises, attending with Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry.

princess eugenie friends
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Over the years, Eugenie and Jack have attended the weddings of their high-society friends, such as Lady Melissa Percy and Thomas Van Straubenzee's nuptials in June 2013. The couple arrived with Princess Beatrice and her now ex-boyfriend Dave Clark, as well as Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry's ex.

princess-eugenie14
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Jack once again accompanied his the royal to Royal Ascot in June 2016, where they joined Eugenie's parents the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew. The Englishman was the perfect gentleman, charming his future in-laws as they watched the races.

princess-eugenie15
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

In summer 2017, Eugenie and Jack made their debut as a couple at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. Showing he was almost part of the family, Jack was invited as a member of Prince Andrew's party and stayed close to Eugenie throughout the day.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...