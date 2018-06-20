Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's sweetest moments in photos

The couple shared their engagement news in January 2018. The happy announcement was made by Eugenie's father Prince Andrew, who shared the news on Twitter. Following the news of the engagement, an official photograph of the couple was released by Buckingham Palace.
During their TV appearance on The One Show, the couple opened up about the proposal. Beaming with delight, Eugenie shared: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."
