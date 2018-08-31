﻿
17 Photos

Cabbage, squeak, wombat – see the adorable nicknames the royal family use

From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Eugenie...

Duchess Meghan hosts first guest in new Windsor home - find out who
princess-charlotte-meets-royal-baby
Photo: © Getty Images
We may know them by their official titles, but behind the scenes the royals have their own fun nicknames for each other. Did you know the Duchess of Cambridge was nicknamed "Squeak" at school, and later the "Princess-in-waiting" by her Marlborough College school friends – long before she actually met Prince William?

Click through our gallery to discover the endearing names the British royal family use for their nearest and dearest, starting with Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte

During a visit to Windsor Park stadium, Princess Charlotte's mother Kate got chatting to mummy blogger Laura-Ann, who revealed that the Duchess referred to her daughter as 'Lottie' instead of 'Charlotte' during their conversation.

Speaking to Laura-Ann's toddler son, George, Kate said: "Hello, what's your name? Hi George, what a cool name you've got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It's very nice to meet you." Revealing their meeting on Instagram Stories, Laura wrote: "So then she asked how old Bertie is, and I said he is four and she said, 'Oh he's the same age as Lottie' – Charlotte, she calls her Lottie!"

prince-george-drawing
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

In early 2019, Prince George surprised a local dogwalker in Berkshire when he said that his name was Archie. According to The Sun, a member of the public came across the royal children and Carole Middleton while they were playing by a stream near the Middleton family home.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog. Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

The woman continued: "To my astonishment he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it's lovely." It's not known whether George uses the nickname within his family, or whether he uses it in public for security reasons.

MORE: The clever trick Prince Charles used to get his baby sons William and Harry to smile

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was nicknamed "Squeak" as a young girl at St Andrew's School in Berkshire. She explained how the name came about while on a visit to the school years later. "I was nicknamed Squeak just like my guinea pig," she said. "There was one called Pip and one called Squeak because my sister was called Pippa and I was Squeak."

Popular at senior school, Kate was allegedly known as the "Princess-in-waiting" by her fellow Marlborough College pupils.

Keep clicking for more photos and royal nicknames!

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

Prince William revealed that his mother Princess Diana used to call him "Wombat". In a 2007 interview with NBC's Matt Lauer, he explained: "It began when I was two. I've been rightfully told because I can't remember back that far. But when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that's the local animal. So I just basically got called that. Not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do."

MORE: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares gorgeous photo of baby Coco

meghan-markle-prince-harry-hamilton
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

In August 2018, the Duchess of Sussex looked visibly embarrassed after she accidentally let slip the adorable pet name she calls Prince Harry. While posing with the cast of the musical Hamilton after a special gala performance, Meghan, worried that she was standing in Harry's way for the group shot, said: "Can you see, my love?" After some of the cast fawned over their cute exchange, Meghan said: "Oh!" then laughed bashfully while Prince Harry blushed.

sarah-ferguson-princess-beatrice-cannes
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice's mum Sarah, Duchess of York revealed the super cute name she calls her firstborn. Taking to Instagram to mark her daughter's 30th birthday, Sarah wrote: "Happy birthday my Trixie - Belle so proud of you xx."

MORE: Incredible artist reimagines Princess Diana in drawings with Kate and Meghan

doria-ragland-and-meghan-markle-night-before-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle

She may be known as "Meg" by Prince Harry and her friends, but to her mum Doria Ragland, the Duchess of Sussex will always be "flower". In her now-closed Instagram account, Meghan used to share plenty photos of flowers (including her favourite - peonies) and once revealed in a post: "My mum has always called me 'flower'. Nickname since I was a little girl."

As for her dad Thomas Markle, Meghan revealed that he calls her "bean". In a sweet Father's Day post from 2016, the former actress thanked her dad for "my work ethic, my love of Busby Berkeley films & club sandwiches, for teaching me the importance of handwritten thank you notes, and for giving me that signature Markle nose." She signed the post: "I love you xo - Bean."

meghan-markle-prince-harry-photocall-12
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle

During an Invictus Games reception in London, Prince Harry was heard calling out "Meg" several times before his wife turned around. Meanwhile, Meghan's friend and former agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne revealed that the Duchess calls Harry "Haz".

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

As a little girl, the Queen referred to herself as "Tillabet". As she grew up, she became known as "Lilibet" among her family and close friends – and some of them still use the affectionate nickname for the monarch.

Prince Harry 19 rugby
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

Prince Harry's friends refer to him as "Spike". The young royal had a Facebook account that used the pseudonym "Spike Wells" for four years until it was shut down because it posed a "security risk".

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

Prince William's full name is William Arthur Philip Louis but he is affectionately known as "Wills" to friends and the public. While studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, the future King was known as "Steve" to keep a low profile and avoid any unwanted attention.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

It was a touching moment when Prince William and Kate stepped out of the hospital to introduce their newborn son Prince George to the world in July 2013. The occasion was made all the more tender when William was overheard calling his wife "poppet" as he ushered her back inside the Lindo Wing, having spoken to the press. When Kate was pregnant, the couple are said to have called their unborn baby "our little grape".

queen and prince philip kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

The Duke of Edinburgh's pet name for his wife came to light after the 2006 film The Queen was released. In a bedtime scene at Balmoral, Philip says to Her Majesty, played by Dame Helen Mirren, "Move over, Cabbage."

kate-flower
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate

During a day out at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2016, Prince William and Kate were overheard referring to each other as "darling" and "babe". While inspecting a poppy display, William asked his wife, "Could you make one of these, darling?" 

And during the News of the World hacking trial, messages from William's phone revealed the Prince called his then-girlfriend "baby" and "babykins".

royals-at-harry-potter-studios
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

It seems Prince Harry was right at home when he, William and Kate visited the Warner Bros. Studios in 2013. It turns out Harry's friends call him "Potter" as discovered by Canadian journalist Lisa LaFlamme when she met with him at Kensington Palace. 

She wrote ahead of the interview that aired: "The title that caught my eye was the same one the Prince's communications director promptly put away - a picture book about Harry Potter. To his friends, 'Potter' is the Prince's nickname but apparently not something Palace PR would want to distract from our interview."

kate-middleton-and-prince-william-announce-engagement-at-palace
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge

Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, the Duchess is widely known as Kate. "Miss Middleton uses both names equally, and she has never expressed a preference for either Catherine or Kate since her engagement to Prince William," the royal wedding official website said prior to her becoming William's wife. "Catherine is the name that Miss Middleton grew up with in her family, and Kate is the name that she tends to use in a work context."

princess-beatrice-and-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

In their most recent interview with British Vogue, Princess Beatrice revealed her nickname for her younger sister Eugenie, saying, "Euge is amazing" and calling her a very "modern bride". In return, the bride-to-be referred to her big sis as "Bea". Their mother Sarah, Duchess of York is also known to call her younger daughter "Eugie".

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

