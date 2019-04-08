Royals on public transport - from the Queen on the tube to Kate Middleton on a bus

Commuting can be a ghastly experience, from getting squished up against the door on the first train home from work or waiting in line for a bus that never arrives, public transport can be testing for even the best of us. The royal family are lucky enough to escape the struggles of the daily commute, having chauffeur-driven luxury cars take them to wherever they need to be. The royal's even skip that pesky 8:30am traffic queue with the help of police escorts, and even have their own royal train, so why would they ever choose to go on public transport? Well, it seems that they are more like us than we think, see all the pictures of the royal's on public transport below…
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on a bus
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh travelled on a Cambridgeshire Guided Bus to visit the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology in 2013. It seems the pair made the most of their visit, arriving in Cambridge on a train from London before making their way to the single decker bus. However, the pair arrived fifteen minutes late to the visit, proving you can't always rely on that bus timetable!