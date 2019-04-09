Prince Charles and Camilla's enduring love story in photos

You might like...
-
Royal Caribbean tour: Charles and Camilla take rare romantic beach stroll in Grenada
-
When royalty attend the Oscars - all the glamorous gowns and red carpet moments
The biggest night of the movie industry's calendar calls for a host of A-listers to walk the red carpet - but there's arguably no greater...
-
All the times Meghan Markle and Princes Charles showed their close bond
-
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are looking for a PA – and this is how you can apply
Royal fans could have the chance of landing a dream job working for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. A new listing on LinkedIn has revealed...
-
What royal ladies wore on their nerve-wracking first solo engagements! Kate, Meghan and more