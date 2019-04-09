How European royals including Princess Mary and Princess Victoria have announced the birth of their children

With the world patiently awaiting the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby, there is increasing speculation amongst royal enthusiasts as to how the birth will be announced. Traditionally, the first glimpse of the new arrival is on the hospital steps within hours of the delivery. However, it is possible that Harry and Meghan will take inspiration from other royals who released the news through their social media; with the launch of the couple's new Instagram account, this is definitely possible.
Princess Caroline of Monaco
Princess Caroline's eldest children have welcomed six youngsters between them, and the announcements have all been pretty similar. On most occasions, such as the birth of Andrea Casiraghi's daughter India or with the birth of Charlotte Casiraghi's first son Raphael, it was their mother Princess Caroline who made the news official by releasing a statement. When Charlotte's second child Balthazar was born, the palace statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Hanover and Madame Carole Bouquet are delighted to announce the birth of their grandson, who was born on 23 October 2018. Mother and baby are doing well."
Princess Caroline's children have never released official pictures of their children, but they have been photographed whilst attending the Monaco National Day celebrations, amongst other public events.