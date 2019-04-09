﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

How European royals including Princess Mary and Princess Victoria have announced the birth of their children

Who doesn't look forward to a royal baby announcement?

...
How European royals including Princess Mary and Princess Victoria have announced the birth of their children
You're reading

How European royals including Princess Mary and Princess Victoria have announced the birth of their children

1/6
Next

Prince Charles and Camilla's enduring love story in photos
caroline
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

With the world patiently awaiting the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal baby, there is increasing speculation amongst royal enthusiasts as to how the birth will be announced. Traditionally, the first glimpse of the new arrival is on the hospital steps within hours of the delivery. However, it is possible that Harry and Meghan will take inspiration from other royals who released the news through their social media; with the launch of the couple's new Instagram account, this is definitely possible.

Princess Caroline of Monaco

Princess Caroline's eldest children have welcomed six youngsters between them, and the announcements have all been pretty similar. On most occasions, such as the birth of Andrea Casiraghi's daughter India or with the birth of Charlotte Casiraghi's first son Raphael, it was their mother Princess Caroline who made the news official by releasing a statement. When Charlotte's second child Balthazar was born, the palace statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Hanover and Madame Carole Bouquet are delighted to announce the birth of their grandson, who was born on 23 October 2018. Mother and baby are doing well."

Princess Caroline's children have never released official pictures of their children, but they have been photographed whilst attending the Monaco National Day celebrations, amongst other public events.

carl philip
2/6

Prince Carl Philip

Prince Carl Philip has two children with wife Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander born in 2016 and Prince Gabriel born in 2017. Both the children's first photographs were posted on the Swedish royal palace's Instagram account. Four days after the birth of Alexander, the couple shared their first official portrait of their son, a picture of him asleep taken by Carl. The proud father showed his photography skills once again when Prince Gabriel was born, as the first picture released on the Swedish royal family Instagram of Gabriel was also taken by Carl. Perhaps Harry and Meghan will follow suit?

princess madeleine
3/6

Princess Madeleine

The youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden has three children with Christopher O'Neill. Their first, Leonore, was born in 2014, with the Swedish palace releasing a statement confirming the birth and good health of mother and baby. Princess Madeleine took to Facebook to share the first photograph of Leonore, Chris and herself, a black and white family picture that had over 150,000 likes within an hour. The couple went on to have two more children, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, born in 2015 and 2018. Both the birth announcements were made via a statement on Facebook. The first picture of Prince Nicolas was posted on the Swedish royal family's Facebook page, showing the little prince sleeping in a grey onesie, with the first photograph of Adrienne posted on the Swedish palace's official Instagram account. Princess Madeleine then posted a photo to her personal Instagram of Adrienne being cuddled by her older brother and sister, a sentimental moment caught on camera.

READ MORE: See Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco's adorable twins on first day of school

prince albert
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco welcomed twins Jacques and Gabriella in 2014. The happy couple revealed the news via a statement which read: "It is with immense joy that TT.SS.HH the prince and princess of Monaco have the great pleasure to announce the birth of their children named: Gabriella, Thérèse, Marie (born at 17h04) Jacques, Honoré, Rainier (born at 17h06)."

Thirteen days later, the new parents released the first picture of Jacques and Gabriella via their official Palace Facebook page. The new mother was seen holding the twins with a Christmas tree behind, and husband Prince Albert by her side. The twins were dressed in pink and blue, to help well-wishers tell them apart.

prince mary of denmark twins
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Princess Mary of Denmark

Mary Elizabeth Donaldson married Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in 2000. They have four children together, Christian, Isabella, Vincent and Josephine. Twins Vincent and Josephine were born in 2011, with Prince Frederik releasing the news outside the hospital, describing the arrivals as a "miracle times two." Prince Frederik jokingly told press at the time that they hadn't decided on any names yet but since he had heard that his twin son shared the same birthday as the king of rock and roll, they would call him Elvis for now.

READ MORE: Royal guests wow at Monaco's glamorous Rose Ball – see all the stunning gowns

princess victoria
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Princess Victoria of Sweden married Daniel Westling in 2010. The couple have two children together, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Their firstborn, Estelle, was welcomed to the family in February 2012, with the first photograph of her released three weeks after she was born by the official royal Instagram account, featuring her parents gazing adoringly at their newborn. The Swedish royal Instagram account also released the first photograph of their second son, Oscar, sleeping peacefully five days after he was born in March 2016. This photo broke with tradition, as it was a snap captured by mother Princess Victoria, rather than an official photographer. A candid photograph of older sister Estelle holding her baby brother was also uploaded to the official Facebook for the family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...